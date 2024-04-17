Pea Ridge Police Department: March monthly report

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^13^11^35

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^0^2^2

Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^26^14^68

Alarm^12^15^37

Vicious animal/bite^3^0^5

Animal call^30^27^82

Assault/battery^2^1^7

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^1^0^2

Breaking or entering^1^3^4

Burglary^2^0^6

Business check^27^2^29

Civil call^13^7^26

Code enforcement^19^11^44

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0

Criminal mischief^2^1^6

Death investigation^0^0^0

Disturbance^10^12^25

Emergency message^0^0^0

Environmental^1^2^4

Extra patrol^1,005^423^2,064

Follow up^14^18^51

Fraud/forgery^3^2^12

Gun shots^2^1^3

Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^33^40^119

Investigation^4^3^10

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^2^6^10

Missing person adult^0^1^2

Missing person juvenile^0^4^6

Motorist assist^2^3^8

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^2^0^2

MVC wo/injury^11^22^50

Narcotics investigation^3^0^3

Noise complaint^4^8^16

Other^1^2^5

Overdose^2^1^4

Prowler^2^0^3

Public assist^8^3^24

Pursuit^0^0^0

Rape/sexual assault^1^0^2

Reckless driver^12^13^37

Residential structure fire^0^0^3

Road hazard^12^8^24

Sex offender investigation^0^0^1

Stolen...