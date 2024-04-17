Pea Ridge Police Department: March monthly report

March 2024
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^13^11^35
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^0^2^2
Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^26^14^68
Alarm^12^15^37
Vicious animal/bite^3^0^5
Animal call^30^27^82
Assault/battery^2^1^7
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^1^0^2
Breaking or entering^1^3^4
Burglary^2^0^6
Business check^27^2^29
Civil call^13^7^26
Code enforcement^19^11^44
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0
Criminal mischief^2^1^6
Death investigation^0^0^0
Disturbance^10^12^25
Emergency message^0^0^0
Environmental^1^2^4
Extra patrol^1,005^423^2,064
Follow up^14^18^51
Fraud/forgery^3^2^12
Gun shots^2^1^3
Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0
Informational^33^40^119
Investigation^4^3^10
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^2^6^10
Missing person adult^0^1^2
Missing person juvenile^0^4^6
Motorist assist^2^3^8
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^2^0^2
MVC wo/injury^11^22^50
Narcotics investigation^3^0^3
Noise complaint^4^8^16
Other^1^2^5
Overdose^2^1^4
Prowler^2^0^3
Public assist^8^3^24
Pursuit^0^0^0
Rape/sexual assault^1^0^2
Reckless driver^12^13^37
Residential structure fire^0^0^3
Road hazard^12^8^24
Sex offender investigation^0^0^1
Stolen...