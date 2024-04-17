Pea Ridge area church news

Boundless Grace Baptist Church

Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Church is located at 222 Little Flock Drive, Rogers.

Brightwater United Methodist Church

Blessing of animals is a traditional Christian way of celebrating God's creation. Bring your pets to our service. It's at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Pea Ridge City Park. There will be a special blessing for them, along with a time of singing, fellowship and prayer.

Everyone is invited. Please bring a leash or container for your pet. Bring a lawn chair if you can. Hope to see you and your sweet pet.

The Brightwater Church family welcomes all searching for purpose and hope in their lives. The church meets at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday service and Sunday school that follows. The church campus is located at 14108 U.S. Hwy. 62 between Avoca and Garfield. Mark Lasater serves as pastor.

Church of Christ Pea Ridge

Bible class is held at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by service at 11 a.m. At 5 p.m. Sundays, there is a singing and devotional meeting. On Wednesdays, there is a 7 p.m. Bible class.

The church will host an electronics recycling drop-off drive. Join us in our efforts to protect the environment by bringing your old electyronics for recycling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13. Fees are CRTs $15 each. Can not accept paint, lawnmowers or refrigerants.

Discover Church

Discover Church service times are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The youth meets from 5-6 p.m. Sundays. Lead pastors are Chris and CaSandra Brewer. The church is at 577 Weston St.

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church

Worship is Sundays at 10 a.m.

Angel Share Food Pantry is 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month.

Movie night is held on third Saturdays.

Missioner is James Crews. Church is located at 9829 White Oak Hollow Rd. Web address is goodshepherdpearidge.com. Phone number is 479-229-1498.

First Baptist Church Pea Ridge

Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.

Children's Ministry BLAST and Student Ministry PRSM meets in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The church is located at 1650 Slack St.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

Worship services led by pastor Brian Timmons begins at 10 a.m. each Sunday at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, located at 1300 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge.

New Prospect Baptist Church

Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and regular worshop is at 11 a.m. There will be an egg hunt after church.

New Prospect is located at 19200 Gann Ridge Road, Garfield.

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 1209 N. Davis St., service is at 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School is held each Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. and choir practice is 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays.

The Ridge Church Pea Ridge

Services are held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Ridge Youth meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Information: email [email protected].

Twelve Corners Baptist Church

Join Pastor Rick Booyer in Sunday School beginning at 9 a.m. with Sunday service following at 10 a.m. Wednesday night service begins at 7 p.m. There are classes for all ages.

