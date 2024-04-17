Nearly everyone has heard of distracted driving and while that is a top concern, there's a less talked about issue that is growing at a much deadlier rate: distracted walking.

Distracted walking occurs when someone travels somewhere on foot without paying attention to their surroundings. According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, 7,508 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in 2022. And, pedestrian deaths rose 77% between 2010 and 2021, compared to a 25% rise in all other traffic fatalities.

These activities are the leading causes of distracted walking:

Texting

Reading

Listening to music

Talking on the phone

Multitasking

Conversation with another walker

Stay safe with these tips:

Turn your volume down.

Wait until you're out of traffic to make phone calls, text or do any other activity that distracts you.

Don't jaywalk.

Look up, not down.

Wear reflective clothing at night or use a light to help you see your surroundings and help vehicles to see you.

Stay alert in parking areas and be aware that new vehicles are quiet and can sneak up on a pedestrian with little to no notice.

