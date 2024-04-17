County tree giveaway set

The annual spring unincorporated Benton County Tree Giveaway is live now

This year we are giving away 370 trees to residents of unincorporated Benton County. This means you can reserve up to two trees per eligible address!

Interested residents of Benton County must reserve a tree online. This year we are giving away American Chestnut, Sweet Birch, Sassafras and Dogwood trees.

Reserve a tree here: https://bentoncountyar.gov/tree-giveaway/

You must confirm your address is in unincorporated Benton County.

Pickup is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Benton County Road Yard (1206 SW 14th St, Bentonville, AR 72712). No deliveries will be made and all pickups must happen on April 27.

This program is supported by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation at the recommendation of Steuart Walton. UAEX Benton County and Benton County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the giveaway.