Community calendar

Wednesday, April 17

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

4:15 p.m. TAB, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Thursday, April 18

6-8 p.m. Starter Bunco, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, April 19

11 a.m. Bingo, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

1 p.m. Senior social hour, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, April 20

Last submission date for poetry contest, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

9 a.m. Shred Event, an NAID certified mobile shred truck will immediately shred documents, free event, open to the public, Pea Ridge City Hall, 975 Weston St.

Monday, April 22

4 p.m. Artistic adventures, ages 7-16, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

7 p.m. Hablamos, amigos, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Tuesday, April 23

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

5-8 p.m. Crafting on the Ridge, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Wednesday, April 24

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Thursday, April 25

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pea Ridge Police Drug Takeback, drop off old or unwanted prescriptions, Pea Ridge Police Dept., 187 Slack St.

5 p.m. Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, April 26

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or while supplies last) Tree giveaway, Pea Ridge City Hall, 975 Weston St, south driveway

Saturday, April 27

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

10:30 a.m. - 1:20 p.m. Color your heart out, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Sunday, April 28

6 p.m. Blessings of animals, bring pets, time of blessing, singing, fellowship and prayer, hosted by Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, at Pea Ridge City Park. All are invited; bring leash or container for pet. Bring lawn chair.