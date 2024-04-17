Blessing of animals service set

A blessing of the animals service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the City Park. The service is sponsored by the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.

The blessing of animals is a traditional Christian way of celebrating God's creation, according to Penny Schwitters, with the church.

"Bring your pets to our service! We will have a special blessing for them, along with a time of singing, fellowship and prayer," Schwitters said. "Everyone is invited. Please bring a leash or container for your pet. Bring a lawn chair if you can. Hope to see you and your sweet pet."