Audrey’s Resale Boutique donates to Loaves ’n Fishes Pantry

Audrey's Resale Boutique is pleased to announce its latest endeavor in partnership with Loaves 'n Fishes Food Pantry, a vital ministry of the Ridge Church in Pea Ridge, Benton County. As part of its ongoing commitment to addressing food insecurity in the local community. Audrey's is proud to provide essential funding for the acquisition of a new freezer, further strengthening the pantry's capacity to serve those in need.

Established in 2009, Loaves 'n Fishes Food Pantry has been a beacon of hope for individuals and families facing food insecurity in the Pea Ridge area and beyond. Through its compassionate outreach efforts, the pantry distributes nutritious food supplies to hundreds of individuals, offering vital support and relief to those experiencing hardship.

Audrey's Resale Boutique has a standing partnership with Loaves 'n Fishes, having previously provided crucial funding for the acquisition of an iPad to streamline the check-in processes, enhancing efficiency and service delivery. This latest grant will enable the pantry to procure a much-needed new freezer, expanding its meat storage capacity and ensuring the availability perishable goods for those in need.

We are deeply honored to continue our support for Loaves 'n Fishes Food Pantry and the incredible work they do to combat food insecurity in our community. At Audrey's, we recognize the importance of access to nutritious food as a fundamental human right. By partnering with Loaves 'n Fishes, we are affirming our commitment to uplifting and empowering those facing adversity.

Audrey's Resale Boutique remains steadfast in its dedication to supporting non-profit organizations that address food insecurity and promote community well-being in Benton County. Through strategic partnerships and targeted investments, Audrey's strives to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families experiencing hardship.

For information about Audrey's Resale Boutique and their commitment to community enrichment, visit audreysresaleboutique.com. To learn about Loaves'n Fishes Food Pantry and their impactful ministry, visit theridgechurchpr.com.

About Audrey's Resale Boutique

Audrey's Resale Boutique opened in 2015 and has become a community institution dedicated to providing support for our community through the sales of donated quality clothing, furniture and home decor. Items donated are sold and the proceeds are used to make a positive impact in the community through support of other non-profit organizations promoting community well being in Benton County.