Five fire departments respond to Pea Ridge house fire

PEA RIDGE — A Monday morning fire severely damaged a home, but no one was injured in the blaze.

Pea Ridge police officers were some of the first people on the scene of the structure fire about 11 a.m. Monday. Police Chief Lynn Hahn said there were flames visible at the back of the house at 1693 Conrad St. when he and his officers arrived.

Bryce Knight, a resident of the house, said he lives there with his father, Noble Knight. Bryce Knight said the two men were in the kitchen when he heard a “crackling noise” and thought it was a door blowing open and shut. He said when he opened the door to a back bedroom, he was met with flames.

Knight said he tried to use a water hose to put out the fire, but it was too late. He said he has lived in the two-bedroom house for 15 years.

Pea Ridge Fire Chief Clint Bowen said the fire was extinguished by Monday afternoon, and the cause has not yet been determined. He said the home sustained significant damage, describing it as about 50% salvageable.

Firefighters from the Pea Ridge, Little Flock, Rogers, Avoca and NEBCO fire departments helped battle the blaze.









A firefighter sprays water on a house fire Monday at 1693 Conrad St. in Pea Ridge.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)





Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Firefighters from Pea Ridge, Little Flock, Rogers, Avoca and NEBCO fire departments responded to a structure fire at 1693 Conrad St., Pea Ridge, about 11 a.m. Monday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Firefighters from Pea Ridge, Little Flock, Rogers, Avoca and NEBCO fire departments responded to a structure fire at 1693 Conrad St., Pea Ridge, about 11 a.m. Monday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.





