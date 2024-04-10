Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 9 No. 15

Wednesday, April 10, 1974

The annual Pea Ridge Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by Alpha Chapter, ESA, is planned to begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, on the high school campus.

Extremely high winds all day Wednesday were blamed by SWEPCO officials for two downed wires that cut off power for part of Pea Ridge approximately three hours and for all of the town for a lesser length of time.

As of Monday of this week, the verdict had not been announced in the case of the City of Pea Ridge vs. Loyd Weaver.

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 19 No. 15

Wednesday, April 11, 1984

A three-member committee of the Rogers School District No. 30 board of education visited the Garfield Elementary School Monday to make an on-site inspection of the facility to use in making a recommendation to the full board concerning the future of the school.

Three Seligman, Mo., aldermen elected last week by write-in votes, since there were no announced candidates, were sworn in by clerk Zelda Relethford Monday night.

Gateway Mayor Ada Walker told members of the Town Council Thursday that the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee has listed some variances in the town's record keeping as a result of the four-year audit (1979, 80, 81, & 82).

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 29 No. 15

Wednesday, April 14, 1994

A car show will be held April 30 at Pea Ridge Park to raise money for cancer patient Harry Boggs of Pea Ridge.

Two Australian exchange students at Pea Ridge High School have acquired a taste for authentic Mexican food and a fondness for new friends.

The annual Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce dinner will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, in the Pea Ridge School cafeteria.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 39 No. 15

Wednesday, April 14, 2004

Sherman Drymon, developer of Windmill Estates in Pea Ridge, will be appealing the Planning Commission's denial of variances for the subdivision at the Pea Ridge City Council meeting Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m.

Kites will be flying high on Saturday, May 1, during the Pea Ridge Kite Festival.

A little more than 1,000 acres of forest and hills in the Pea Ridge School District may soon be acquired by Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for hunting and fishing purposes.