Pinwheels symbolise innocence; remind us of child abuse

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police Officers, Police Chief Lynn Hahn and Mayor Nathan See joined members of the Children's Advocacy Center placing pinwheels in front of the Pea Ridge Police Department station Friday, April 5, 2024, in recognition of children who have been abused. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. Pinwheels twirl in the April breeze in front of the Pea Ridge Police Department station on Slack Street. Those pinwheels, which represent a child's innocence, serve as a reminder of children who've been abused in Benton County. Already a subscriber? Log in!