Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, April 15

Breakfast Pre-K: Cereal bowl, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Mini cinni, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Corn dogs, California mixed veg, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Corn dogs, pinto beans, California mixed veg, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Corn dogs, pinto beans, California mixed veg, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Corn dogs, pinto beans, California mixed veg, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, April 16

Breakfast Pre-K: Pancake on a stick, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Pancake on a stick, syrup cup, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken & cheese crispito, garden salad, fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken & cheese crispito, garden salad, steamed broccoli, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Chicken & cheese crispito, garden salad, steamed broccoli, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken & cheese crispito, garden salad, steamed broccoli, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, April 17

Breakfast Pre-K: Chocolate muffin, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Chocolate muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, whole grain roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, whole grain roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Salisbury steak or country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, whole grain roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Salisbury steak or country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, whole grain roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, April 18

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast pizza, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Big Daddy pizza, tossed salad, variety of fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Big Daddy pizza, tossed salad, celery sticks, variety of fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Big Daddy pizza, tossed salad, celery sticks, variety of fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Big Daddy pizza, tossed salad, celery sticks, variety of fruit, milk

Friday, April 19

No school

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.