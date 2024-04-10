Late surge boosts Pea Ridge over Tigers

Mark Humphrey/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge pitcher Landen Long dominated Prairie Grove to earn the win, allowing two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in 6.1 innings in Friday's 11-5 win by the Blackhawks on the road. The victory improved Pea Ridge to 2-2 in the 4A-1 baseball standings.. PRAIRIE GROVE -- Pea Ridge (10-6, 2-2) flipped a 1-0 deficit by outscoring Prairie Grove (2-2) 11-4 over the final three innings to emerge with a conference win in 4A-1 baseball Friday. Already a subscriber? Log in!