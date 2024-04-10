Grand slam eclipses expectations

Mark Humphrey/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge junior Jaxon Stewart blasted a grand slam home run in the top of the seventh inning during the Blackhawks' 11-5 road win at Prairie Grove in 4A-1 Conference baseball action Friday. Stewart went 1 for 2, with a grand slam home run, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored, in addition to drawing 2 walks and getting hit by a pitch. PRAIRIE GROVE -- Pea Ridge junior Jaxon Stewart wasn't trying for a moon shot, just a base hit to drive some runs in when his grand slam eclipsed his own expectations. Already a subscriber? Log in!