Council to consider rezone

Two ordinances are on the agenda for the April 16 City Council meeting which will address items approved by the Planning Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday, April 2.

Ordinance 843 will rezone property at 2295 Hayden Road from RE (residential estates) to R2.

Ordinance 844 will approve the final plat of Walnut Hill Phase 3.

Other items on the City Council agenda are:

Ordinance 841 to correct the legal description of the Perrin property; and

Resolution 527 to issue sewer impact fee credits.

The City Council was scheduled to meet Tuesday, April 9, in a work session to discuss agenda items. No action can be taken at a work session.

Both meetings -- the work session and the Council meeting -- are open to the public.