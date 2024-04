Community calendar

Wednesday, April 10

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Citywide Clean-up, environmental stewardship, Clean-up property behind TH Rogers, south of West Pickens Road

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Thursday, April 11

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Citywide Clean-up, environmental stewardship, Clean-up property behind TH Rogers, south of West Pickens Road

4:30 p.m. Instrumental interest, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, April 12

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Citywide Clean-up, environmental stewardship, Clean-up property behind TH Rogers, south of West Pickens Road

Watercolor, bring your tween night, (ages 9-12), registration required, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, April 13

7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Citywide Clean-up, environmental stewardship, Clean-up property behind TH Rogers, south of West Pickens Road

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

5-9 p.m. Second Saturday, community, shopping, treats, crafts, live music, bring friends, family, chairs, blankets, 200 Townsend Way

Tuesday, April 16

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

10:30 a.m. Homeschool hangout, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Wednesday, April 17

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

4:15 p.m. TAB, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.