Tornado Safety – Plan, Prepare, React

Each spring, tornadoes tear through parts of the U.S., including Northwest Arkansas. Here are a few safety tips for the upcoming storm season.

Establish a Safe Room. Find the safest area within your home, usually a basement or small room in the center of your house without any windows. The more walls between you and the outdoors the better!

Consider changing the landscaping around your home. Keep your trees and shrubs trimmed to prevent them from damaging your home during a storm. Try replacing rock and gravel material with shredded bark, which will do less damage when carried at high wind speeds. If you are currently building a home, consider adding a storm shelter to your design plans.

Have a disaster supply kit ready to go. Include a first aid kid, prescription medications, 3 days of water and food that won't spoil, flashlight, portable hazard radio, change of clothes and footwear for the family, extra set of car keys, credit cards and cash, important documents, including your insurance policies.

When the weather radio or local sirens indicate a tornado warning, get your family and pets to your safe room as soon as possible. If you have time, grab your shoes, cell phone and purse or wallet. Do not open any windows or doors to look outside. Shut all your interior doors, if there is time. This will help compartmentalize your home, providing a more effective barrier.

For more safety tips and information, visit DisasterSafety.org and talk to your Shelter® insurance agent.

