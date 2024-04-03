Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 9 No. 14

Wednesday, April 3, 1974

Emil Larson, county assessor, reminds residents of Benton County that April 10th is the deadline to assess personal property without a 10% penalty.

The week of March 31 to April 6 has been proclaimed by the President of the United States as National Action for Foster Children Week.

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 19 No. 14

Wednesday, April 4, 1984

An $8,000,000 plant to process poultry by-products has been proposed for the Pea Ridge area by Tyson Foods, Inc., and the community has been asked to support the proposal.

Collection of current taxes for the first two months of 1984 are almost double the same period last year, Collector David Cauldwell reports.

Pea Ridge area residents will have an opportunity to have input into the development of and improvement of Benton County's road plan at a public meeting at 7:30 p.m. April 10 in the Pea Ridges Community (Extension Homemakers) building.

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 29 No. 14

Wednesday, April 7, 1994

Steve Adams, superintendent of the Pea Ridge Military Park, will be the principal speaker for the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce annual dinner on April 11.

The Pea Ridge Community Good Friday and Easter Sunrise services were well attended last week. About 100 people attended the Good Friday service at Pea Ridge Church of the Nazarene, and at least 100 gathered early Easter morning for the sunrise service at City Park. The Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance sponsors both events each year.

Controlled burns were conducted last week at Pea Ridge National Military Park in a long-range effort to return the landscape to its appearance at the time of the Battle of Pea Ridge.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 39 No. 14

Wednesday, April 7, 2004

Before Pea Ridge school district patrons can make their voices heard in the May 11 millage-increase elections, they must register to vote by April 11.

At its meeting Monday, April 12, the Pea Ridge School Board is expected to approve certified and classified personnel policies after reviewing them at the last two meetings.

Pea Ridge National Military Park is accepting applications for the Youth Conservation (YCC) program to work five days per week for a minimum of eight weeks.