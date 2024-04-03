RECIPE: Swiss creamed peas

Swiss creamed peas

Recipe from the Kitchen of Linda Sanders Whitaker

Country Classics

3 c. frozen peas

1 c. sliced green onion

2 Tbsp. butter or margarine

1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 c. whipping cream

1/2 tsp. finely shredded lemon peel

3/4 c. shredded Swiss cheese

In a saucepan cook peas according to package directions.

Meanwhile in a medium saucepan, cook onion in butter until tender but not brown.

Blend in the flour and 1/2 tsp. salt. Add cream and lemon peel.

Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly.

Add cheese; cook and stir until cheese is melted. Do not boil.

Drain peas.

Add to sauce; stir to coat.

