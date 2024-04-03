RECIPE: Swiss creamed peas

Swiss creamed peas
Recipe from the Kitchen of Linda Sanders Whitaker
Country Classics
3 c. frozen peas
1 c. sliced green onion
2 Tbsp. butter or margarine
1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
1 c. whipping cream
1/2 tsp. finely shredded lemon peel
3/4 c. shredded Swiss cheese
In a saucepan cook peas according to package directions.
Meanwhile in a medium saucepan, cook onion in butter until tender but not brown.
Blend in the flour and 1/2 tsp. salt. Add cream and lemon peel.
Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly.
Add cheese; cook and stir until cheese is melted. Do not boil.
Drain peas.
Add to sauce; stir to coat.
