Programs highlight wildflowers, edible plants, wild turkeys

Wildflower walks set

Wildflowers are popping and the Sugar Creek chapter of the Ozark Society is hosting "Wildflower Wednesday" walks in April. Anyone interested in wildflowers is welcome. A walk will be held at 10 a.m on Wednesday starting at 2 Buckingham Drive trailhead of the Back 40 trail network in Bella Vista. Cris and Eleanor Jones will lead the walk.

The walk on April 10 will be at Elkhorn Tavern trailhead at Pea Ridge National Military Park led by Fred Paillet with start time to be determined. The April 17 walk is at 10 a.m. at Historic Van Winkle Hollow trailhead, led by the Joneses, at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area. The April 20 walk is on a Saturday and starts at 10 a.m. at Compton Gardens with leader to be determined. The April 24 walk will be at Smith Creek Preserve near Boxley Valley led by Sue Mabry. Start time to be determined. Email [email protected] for details.

Center to hot turkey call class

Make a slate wild turkey call at 2 p.m. Saturday at the J.B. And Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

The education staff will help adults and youngsters make a turkey call to take home with them. The program is free and all materials are furnished. Spring turkey season in Arkansas opens April 15. The youth turkey hunt is April 6-7. Call the center at (833) 356-0847 for registration information.

Glass, Dillard win at Beaver Lake

Charles Glass and Brandon Dillard won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament held March 23 at Beaver Lake. Their five-bass tournament limit weighed 18.81 pounds.

Clint Williams and Jason Sandidge were second with five bass at 17.28 pounds. Kirk McClelland and Nicholas McClelland placed third with five bass at 16.59 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Alan Shannon, Warren Edwards, 16.32; fifth, Doug Sagely, Drew Sagely, 15.4; sixth, David Frank, Jason Hopper, 15.21; seventh, Scotty Parsons, Kevin Kester, 14.93; eighth, Jeff Epley, Kelly Greer, 14.88; ninth, Roger Easley, Logan Easley, 14.66; 10th, Lee McClean (fished solo), 14.49.

Pruitts first at Guys, Gals

Justin and Ashley Pruitt won the Guys and Gals bass tournament held March 24 at Beaver Lake with a five-bass tournament limit that weighed 10.03 pounds. Mike and Caitlyn Rose were second with five bass at 9.77 pounds. Jeremy and Amber Brewer were third with five bass at 9.46 pounds.

Tad and Michaela Beccard had big bass at 2.8 pounds.

Archers host 3-D shoot

Cherokee Bowhunters archery club will host a 3-D shoot on Saturday at the Fort Crowder Conservation Area archery range southeast of Neosho, Mo. Contestants may start shooting along the 30-target course any time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entry fee is $12 for nonmembers. There are several age divisions and categories for different types of bows.

Visit the club's Facebook page or call (417) 439-7054 for details.

Program IDs edible plants

A free program on foraging for edible plants will be from 10 a.m. to noon April 13 at the Rogers Public Library. Tim Hammer with Homegrown Native Foods will present the program. He will teach techniques for identifying and collecting wild edible plants.

Event teaches women

The spring statewide Becoming an Outdoors Woman event is set for April 19-21 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. Introductory classes are offered in kayaking, fishing, fly fishing, archery, firearms shooting, birding, mountain biking and more. All classes are free, but registration is required. The classes offer a supportive atmosphere where women can learn skills that enhance their enjoyment of the outdoors.

Classes are held Friday afternoon, all day Saturday, and Sunday morning. Contact Lea White, [email protected] for registration information or call (501) 604-0330.

The summer outdoors woman weekend will be in July at the Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County, with dates to be determined.

Class set on safe boating

A free Arkansas Game and Fish Commission boater education course will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

Anyone born after 1985 must complete this course to legally drive any boat propelled by motor or sail in Arkansas. This includes personal watercraft. Registration is required. Go to register-ed.com to sign up.