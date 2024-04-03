One dead in house fire

LITTLE FLOCK -- The body of Linda Lewis was found Sunday, March 31, in the burned rubble of a house on Esther Lane, according to Little Flock fire and police officials.

Little Flock Police Chief Shawn Hollis released the name of the deceased Monday, April 1.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the scene about 1:30 a.m. Friday, March 29, and found Robert Lewis, resident of the home, who said his wife was still inside, according to Fire Chief Moose Dunavan. The man was transported to an area hospital. Information on his condition was unavailable Monday.

Firefighters were unable to find the female victim Friday and continued their vigil at the house Friday and Saturday. The flames had subsided, but the lady's body was not found.

"The cause of the fire is undetermined," Dunavan said Monday. "The police don't suspect foul play."

"Once the fire was completely out Saturday afternoon, the coroner turned us loose," Dunavan said, about his personnel searching through the debris.

Dangerous conditions hampered the efforts of firefighters Friday at the house fire just east of North Dixieland Road in Little Flock.

Police Officer Cody Lynge, who responded, said he saw the flames rising above the trees as he crossed the low-water bridge on North Dixieland Road. Lynge said the garage was completely engulfed in flames when he arrived.

"There was thick black smoke," Lynge said, adding that he got the man away from the house.

"The PD (police department) were the first on the scene," Dunavan said Friday. "When they arrived, there was a fully involved basement, smoke throughout the house and fire in what appeared to be the living room area."

"We've since had partial collapse and the roof sagging. The house is a total loss," said Dunavan, a 25-year firefighter veteran. He has been chief since 2005. "We've never had a situation like this."

"Due to the fact that there is collapsing in the floor -- there is a basement -- it is not safe to send our people in."

"The crews were met with heavy debris ... they found active fire in the basement, the floors were getting soft. Due to the fact that there is an active fire under the floor and we've had partial collapse, we don't have a choice but to pull our guys out."

He said the closest hydrant is too far away to lay hose so all water has been "tanked in."

Little Flock, Pea Ridge and Rogers Fire Departments worked on the scene. The Beaver Lake Fire Department provided a tanker with water.

Firefighters remained on the scene Friday night, Dunavan said, and continued to watch to prevent the fire from spreading due to the windy and dry conditions.

By late Friday, he said the house had totally collapsed and mostly books and other items from inside the house were burning.

"Very simply put, it's one of the worst calls I've ever been on," Dunavan said. "We've had calls where we've had fatalities ... but there were few to the extent where we couldn't find the person and the house became unsafe where we couldn't continue aggressive interior operations. That made it more difficult."

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Little Flock Fire Capt. Riley Heasley carried hose to the front yard of a house that burned Friday, March 29.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Little Flock Fire firefighters and Little Flock Police Officers Clayton Bass and Cody Lynge worked at the scene of a structure fire which destroyed the three-bedroom residence at 1679 Esther Lane, Little Flock, Friday, March 29.

