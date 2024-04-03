Jr. High track does well at Siloam

Siloam Springs Panther Relays - Jr. High
Tuesday, March 26
Girls High Jump
4 Mady Burk, 9th-grade, PR Black^4-4
6 Georgia Spears, 8th-grade, PR Black^4-2
8 Teagan Mahurin, 8th-grade, PR Black^4-2
Boys High Jump
7 Hudson Winkley, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 5-0
8 Boone Bennoch, 8th-grade, PR Black^5-0
Girls Pole Vault
2 Bridget Clark, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 7-6
3 Paisley Tillman, 8th-grade, PR Black^7-0
5 Whitlee Williams, 8th-grade, PR Black^6-6
Boys Pole Vault
1 Eli Baker, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 11-0
6 Brandon Jacobson, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 7-6
8 Jackson Coco, 8th-grade, PR Red^7-0
9 Noah Faulkinberry, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 6-6
Girls Long Jump
12 Mady Burk, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 13-1.50
19 Ada Lark, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 12-0.50
22 Jadyn Lovell, 9th-grade, PR Red^11-4.50
25 Layla Jones, 8th-grade, PR Red^10-10
28 Carly McCarly, 9th-grade, PR Red^9-10.50
Boys Long Jump
4 Caleb Thornton, 8th-grade, PR Black^16-3
7 Brayden Carranza, 9th-grade, PR Red^15-6.50
14 Baron Witcher, 8th-grade, PR Black^14-8
16 Javier Salinas, 9th-grade, PR Red^14-6
21 John Frazier, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 13-9
25 Rhett Sorenson, 8th-grade, PR Red^12-0
Girls Triple Jump
7 Ada Lark, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 27-7
9 Kiariah Floyd, 10th-grade, PR Black^25-5.50
13 Kenzie Weston, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 24-4.50
14 Lucy Sessions, 8th-grade, PR Red^24-2
15 Hadley Gerdes, 8th-grade, PR Red^24-0
16 Lauryn Williams, 8th-grade, PR Red^23-3
Boys Triple Jump
11 Boone Bennoch, 8th-grade, PR Black^31-9.50
12 Charles Hambrick, 8th-grade, PR Black^31-9.50
20 Luke Wheeless, 8th-grade, PR Red^25-5.50
Girls Discus Throw
2 Anniston Cline, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 78-0
5 Emily Baker, 7th-grade, PR Red^74-7
9 Bella Meyers, 8th-grade, PR Red^63-1
11 Melanie Kelley, 8th-grade, PR Red^56-9
14 Arianna Cawthon, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 55-6
19 Maggie Tinker, 8th-grade, PR Black^51-6
Boys Discus Throw
10 Brice Oxford, 8th-grade, PR Black^99-11
11 Liam White, 8th-grade, PR Black^99-8
23 Cade Cops, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 85-3
34 Kody Kahrl, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 69-3
38 Noah Darnell , 9th-grade, PR Black^ 65-2
40 Logan Brewer, 8th-grade, PR Black^55-0
Girls Shot Put
4 Arianna Cawthon, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 31-4
5 Anniston Cline, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 30-11.50
15 Bella Meyers, 8th-grade, PR Red^25-3.50
16 Maggie Tinker, 8th-grade, PR Black^24-1
22 Emily Baker, 7th-grade, PR Red^21-8
23 Melanie Kelley, 8th-grade, PR Red^21-1
Boys Shot Put
8 William Sparks, 8th-grade, PR Black^37-2
9 Noah Darnell, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 37-1
14 Cade Cops, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 34-2
16 Kody Kahrl, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 32-8
17 Liam White, 8th-grade, PR Black^32-7
30 Richard LeRoux, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 30-0
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
3 Pea Ridge Red 12:07.43
4 Pea Ridge Black 12:43.39
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1 Pea Ridge Black 9:49.50
Girls 100 meter Hurdles
6 Anna Adkins, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 19.63
10 Eryn Morris, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 20.50
Boys 110 meter Hurdles
1 Isaiah Cruz, 8th-grade, PR Black^17.95
5 Baron Witcher, 8th-grade, PR Black^18.89
13 Gunner Young, 9th-grade, PR Red^22.28
15 Cash David, 8th-grade, PR Red^22.37
16 Justin LeRoux, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 22.59
21 Richard LeRoux, 9th-grade, PR Red^25.70
Girls 100 meter Dash
27 Sissy Nunley, 8th-grade, PR Red^16.32
28 Jadyn Lovell, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 16.34
30 Mackenzie Chaffin, 9th-grade, PR Red^16.62
31 Whitlee Williams, 8th-grade, PR Black^16.66
32 Jaylee Craig, 10th-grade, PR Red^16.86
33 Kinley Kesner, 8th-grade, PR Black^17.09
Girls 1,600 meter Run
1 Christian Ingram, 8th-grade, PR Black^6:28.35
11 Georgia Spears, 8th-grade, PR Black^6:54.14
13 Isabella Thaxton, 8th-grade, PR Black^7:04.36
15 Paisley Tillman, 8th-grade, PR Red^7:05.39
18 Darci Russell, 8th-grade, PR Red^7:40.78
Boys 1,600 meter Run
6 Collin Slocum, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 5:32.19
10 Brandon Jacobson, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 5:40.57
12 John Frazier, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 5:51.88
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
7 Pea Ridge Black 59.96
10 Pea Ridge Red 1:03.26
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
4 Pea Ridge Black 49.80
Girls 400 meter Dash
9 Teagan Mahurin, 8th-grade, PR Black^1:15.50
10 Mady Burk, 9th-grade, PR Black^1:16.58
17 Jaylee Craig, 10th-grade, PR Red^1:22.64
21 Hadley Gerdes, 8th-grade, PR Red^1:27.26
Boys 400 meter Dash
9 Seamus Rhuda, 9th-grade, PR Red^1:03.21
10 Cole Bowie, 8th-grade, PR Black^1:03.29
11 Cash David, 8th-grade, PR Black^1:04.24
12 Hudson Winkley, 9th-grade, PR Red^1:04.46
22 Luke Wheeless, 8th-grade, PR Red^1:10.86
24 William Dodson, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 1:11.09
Girls 300 meter Hurdles
5 Lainne Power, 8th-grade, PR Black^1:01.41
12 Isabella Thaxton, 8th-grade, PR Black^1:04.80
16 Eryn Morris, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 1:05.55
19 Bella Meyers, 8th-grade, PR Red^1:09.66
Boys 300 meter Hurdles
1 Baron Witcher, 8th-grade, PR Black^45.83
3 Isaiah Cruz, 8th-grade, PR Black^47.28
13 Justin LeRoux, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 54.54
14 Richard LeRoux, 9th-grade, PR Red^56.16
15 Lane Booher, 8th-grade, PR Red^56.84
18 Gunner Young, 9th-grade, PR Red^1:00.45
Girls 800 meter Run
5 Christian Ingram, 8th-grade, PR Black^3:02.47
11 Lucy Sessions, 8th-grade, PR Black^3:06.48
21 Kenzie Weston, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 3:29.57
25 Raeley Delossantos, 8th-grade, PR Red^3:41.40
26 Darci Russell, 8th-grade, PR Red^3:46.23
28 Marlee Campbell, 10th-grade, PR Red^3:49.76
Boys 800 meter Run
8 Collin Slocum, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 2:27.06
11 Sawyer Bowen, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 2:29.52
12 Brandon Jacobson, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 2:31.09
16 Hudson Winkley, 9th-grade, PR Red^2:39.64
21 Rhett Sorenson, 8th-grade, PR Red^2:43.25
28 Blake Harrington, 8th-grade, PR Red^2:54.15
Girls 200 meter Dash
23 Layla Jones, 8th-grade, PR Red^35.72
24 Bailey Rathgeber, 8th-grade, PR Red^35.77
25 Sissy Nunley, 8th-grade, PR Red^36.30
28 Kiariah Floyd, 10th-grade, PR Black^38.01
Boys 200 meter Dash
4 Carter Johnson, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 26.23
11 Brayden Carranza, 9th-grade, PR Red^27.26
14 Boone Bennoch, 8th-grade, PR Black^27.47
16 Eli Baker, 9th-grade, PR Red^27.62
18 Caleb Thornton, 8th-grade, PR Black^27.80
28 Seamus Rhuda, 9th-grade, PR Red^28.93
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
4 Pea Ridge Black 5:13.68
8 Pea Ridge Red 5:34.73
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
5 Pea Ridge Black 4:22.06
Boys 100 meter Dash
5 Carter Johnson, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 12.49
9 Isaiah Cruz, 8th-grade, PR Black^12.81
10 Eli Baker, 9th-grade, PR Red^12.90
14 Brayden Carranza, 9th-grade, PR Red^13.16
18 William Dodson , 9th-grade, PR Black^ 13.39
26 Javier Salinas, 9th-grade, PR Red^13.62
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
4 Pea Ridge Black 2:05.71
9 Pea Ridge Red 2:16.74
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
5 Pea Ridge Black 1:46.85
Girls Team Scores
4 Pea Ridge Black 83.5
10 Pea Ridge Red 11
Boys Team Scores
4 Pea Ridge Black 88
13 Pea Ridge Red 3