Jr. High track does well at Siloam

April 3, 2024 at 3:00 a.m.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Jr. High Blackhawk track boys
Siloam Springs Panther Relays - Jr. High

Tuesday, March 26

Girls High Jump

4 Mady Burk, 9th-grade, PR Black^4-4

6 Georgia Spears, 8th-grade, PR Black^4-2

8 Teagan Mahurin, 8th-grade, PR Black^4-2

Boys High Jump

7 Hudson Winkley, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 5-0

8 Boone Bennoch, 8th-grade, PR Black^5-0

Girls Pole Vault

2 Bridget Clark, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 7-6

3 Paisley Tillman, 8th-grade, PR Black^7-0

5 Whitlee Williams, 8th-grade, PR Black^6-6

Boys Pole Vault

1 Eli Baker, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 11-0

6 Brandon Jacobson, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 7-6

8 Jackson Coco, 8th-grade, PR Red^7-0

9 Noah Faulkinberry, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 6-6

Girls Long Jump

12 Mady Burk, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 13-1.50

19 Ada Lark, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 12-0.50

22 Jadyn Lovell, 9th-grade, PR Red^11-4.50

25 Layla Jones, 8th-grade, PR Red^10-10

28 Carly McCarly, 9th-grade, PR Red^9-10.50

Boys Long Jump

4 Caleb Thornton, 8th-grade, PR Black^16-3

7 Brayden Carranza, 9th-grade, PR Red^15-6.50

14 Baron Witcher, 8th-grade, PR Black^14-8

16 Javier Salinas, 9th-grade, PR Red^14-6

21 John Frazier, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 13-9

25 Rhett Sorenson, 8th-grade, PR Red^12-0

Girls Triple Jump

7 Ada Lark, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 27-7

9 Kiariah Floyd, 10th-grade, PR Black^25-5.50

13 Kenzie Weston, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 24-4.50

14 Lucy Sessions, 8th-grade, PR Red^24-2

15 Hadley Gerdes, 8th-grade, PR Red^24-0

16 Lauryn Williams, 8th-grade, PR Red^23-3

Boys Triple Jump

11 Boone Bennoch, 8th-grade, PR Black^31-9.50

12 Charles Hambrick, 8th-grade, PR Black^31-9.50

20 Luke Wheeless, 8th-grade, PR Red^25-5.50

Girls Discus Throw

2 Anniston Cline, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 78-0

5 Emily Baker, 7th-grade, PR Red^74-7

9 Bella Meyers, 8th-grade, PR Red^63-1

11 Melanie Kelley, 8th-grade, PR Red^56-9

14 Arianna Cawthon, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 55-6

19 Maggie Tinker, 8th-grade, PR Black^51-6

Boys Discus Throw

10 Brice Oxford, 8th-grade, PR Black^99-11

11 Liam White, 8th-grade, PR Black^99-8

23 Cade Cops, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 85-3

34 Kody Kahrl, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 69-3

38 Noah Darnell , 9th-grade, PR Black^ 65-2

40 Logan Brewer, 8th-grade, PR Black^55-0

Girls Shot Put

4 Arianna Cawthon, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 31-4

5 Anniston Cline, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 30-11.50

15 Bella Meyers, 8th-grade, PR Red^25-3.50

16 Maggie Tinker, 8th-grade, PR Black^24-1

22 Emily Baker, 7th-grade, PR Red^21-8

23 Melanie Kelley, 8th-grade, PR Red^21-1

Boys Shot Put

8 William Sparks, 8th-grade, PR Black^37-2

9 Noah Darnell, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 37-1

14 Cade Cops, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 34-2

16 Kody Kahrl, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 32-8

17 Liam White, 8th-grade, PR Black^32-7

30 Richard LeRoux, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 30-0

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

3 Pea Ridge Red 12:07.43

4 Pea Ridge Black 12:43.39

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

1 Pea Ridge Black 9:49.50

Girls 100 meter Hurdles

6 Anna Adkins, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 19.63

10 Eryn Morris, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 20.50

Boys 110 meter Hurdles

1 Isaiah Cruz, 8th-grade, PR Black^17.95

5 Baron Witcher, 8th-grade, PR Black^18.89

13 Gunner Young, 9th-grade, PR Red^22.28

15 Cash David, 8th-grade, PR Red^22.37

16 Justin LeRoux, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 22.59

21 Richard LeRoux, 9th-grade, PR Red^25.70

Girls 100 meter Dash

27 Sissy Nunley, 8th-grade, PR Red^16.32

28 Jadyn Lovell, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 16.34

30 Mackenzie Chaffin, 9th-grade, PR Red^16.62

31 Whitlee Williams, 8th-grade, PR Black^16.66

32 Jaylee Craig, 10th-grade, PR Red^16.86

33 Kinley Kesner, 8th-grade, PR Black^17.09

Girls 1,600 meter Run

1 Christian Ingram, 8th-grade, PR Black^6:28.35

11 Georgia Spears, 8th-grade, PR Black^6:54.14

13 Isabella Thaxton, 8th-grade, PR Black^7:04.36

15 Paisley Tillman, 8th-grade, PR Red^7:05.39

18 Darci Russell, 8th-grade, PR Red^7:40.78

Boys 1,600 meter Run

6 Collin Slocum, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 5:32.19

10 Brandon Jacobson, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 5:40.57

12 John Frazier, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 5:51.88

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

7 Pea Ridge Black 59.96

10 Pea Ridge Red 1:03.26

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

4 Pea Ridge Black 49.80

Girls 400 meter Dash

9 Teagan Mahurin, 8th-grade, PR Black^1:15.50

10 Mady Burk, 9th-grade, PR Black^1:16.58

17 Jaylee Craig, 10th-grade, PR Red^1:22.64

21 Hadley Gerdes, 8th-grade, PR Red^1:27.26

Boys 400 meter Dash

9 Seamus Rhuda, 9th-grade, PR Red^1:03.21

10 Cole Bowie, 8th-grade, PR Black^1:03.29

11 Cash David, 8th-grade, PR Black^1:04.24

12 Hudson Winkley, 9th-grade, PR Red^1:04.46

22 Luke Wheeless, 8th-grade, PR Red^1:10.86

24 William Dodson, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 1:11.09

Girls 300 meter Hurdles

5 Lainne Power, 8th-grade, PR Black^1:01.41

12 Isabella Thaxton, 8th-grade, PR Black^1:04.80

16 Eryn Morris, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 1:05.55

19 Bella Meyers, 8th-grade, PR Red^1:09.66

Boys 300 meter Hurdles

1 Baron Witcher, 8th-grade, PR Black^45.83

3 Isaiah Cruz, 8th-grade, PR Black^47.28

13 Justin LeRoux, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 54.54

14 Richard LeRoux, 9th-grade, PR Red^56.16

15 Lane Booher, 8th-grade, PR Red^56.84

18 Gunner Young, 9th-grade, PR Red^1:00.45

Girls 800 meter Run

5 Christian Ingram, 8th-grade, PR Black^3:02.47

11 Lucy Sessions, 8th-grade, PR Black^3:06.48

21 Kenzie Weston, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 3:29.57

25 Raeley Delossantos, 8th-grade, PR Red^3:41.40

26 Darci Russell, 8th-grade, PR Red^3:46.23

28 Marlee Campbell, 10th-grade, PR Red^3:49.76

Boys 800 meter Run

8 Collin Slocum, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 2:27.06

11 Sawyer Bowen, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 2:29.52

12 Brandon Jacobson, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 2:31.09

16 Hudson Winkley, 9th-grade, PR Red^2:39.64

21 Rhett Sorenson, 8th-grade, PR Red^2:43.25

28 Blake Harrington, 8th-grade, PR Red^2:54.15

Girls 200 meter Dash

23 Layla Jones, 8th-grade, PR Red^35.72

24 Bailey Rathgeber, 8th-grade, PR Red^35.77

25 Sissy Nunley, 8th-grade, PR Red^36.30

28 Kiariah Floyd, 10th-grade, PR Black^38.01

Boys 200 meter Dash

4 Carter Johnson, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 26.23

11 Brayden Carranza, 9th-grade, PR Red^27.26

14 Boone Bennoch, 8th-grade, PR Black^27.47

16 Eli Baker, 9th-grade, PR Red^27.62

18 Caleb Thornton, 8th-grade, PR Black^27.80

28 Seamus Rhuda, 9th-grade, PR Red^28.93

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

4 Pea Ridge Black 5:13.68

8 Pea Ridge Red 5:34.73

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

5 Pea Ridge Black 4:22.06

Boys 100 meter Dash

5 Carter Johnson, 9th-grade, PR Black^ 12.49

9 Isaiah Cruz, 8th-grade, PR Black^12.81

10 Eli Baker, 9th-grade, PR Red^12.90

14 Brayden Carranza, 9th-grade, PR Red^13.16

18 William Dodson , 9th-grade, PR Black^ 13.39

26 Javier Salinas, 9th-grade, PR Red^13.62

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay

4 Pea Ridge Black 2:05.71

9 Pea Ridge Red 2:16.74

Boys 4x200 Meter Relay

5 Pea Ridge Black 1:46.85

Girls Team Scores

4 Pea Ridge Black 83.5

10 Pea Ridge Red 11

Boys Team Scores

4 Pea Ridge Black 88

13 Pea Ridge Red 3

