Family works together creating tasty treats

It's a family affair for Daylight Donuts at the Ridge with Mike and Lori Kitchens and Mike and Sara Kitchens at the helm.

The new donut shop had a soft opening a week ago and a ribbon cutting Friday, March 29, to celebrate the opening.

"We love our customers, we strive to make what they tell us they want," Sara Kitchens said. "Since our soft opening last week, we have already added raspberry rosettes since they were being requested.

"We have a unique retro-themed shop that is clean and inviting. Guests can take pictures in front of the selfie wall or sit down to enjoy their food," she said.

Fresh made daily donuts and Kolaches are available. There is a website on which customers may pre-order or place custom orders.

"We are considering delivery but we need to get the shop off the ground first. Doordash and Grubhub are also considered in our future," she said.

"We wanted to help our family and children so that we aren't struggling to make ends meet, and give our kids the possibility of a better future. We want to be more involved in the future of Pea Ridge as it changes and grows."

Three generations of the Kitchens family live in Pea Ridge.

"Pea Ridge is very similar in size and atmosphere as where we grew up. Coming to Pea Ridge was like coming home," Sara said. She and her husband, Mike, have been in Pea Ridge about three years and his parents, Mike and Lori, have been here about two years.

Both ladies were stay at home moms, she said. The elder Mike Kitchens worked as a Navy support contractor. The younger Mike is an emergency room nurse.

The younger Mrs. Kitchens said the shop is their first retail business although they had a custom built home company for many years.

"Business is a second nature to us as our father grew up owning his own business.

"We thrive on community interest and hope serving Pea Ridge will be as delightsome as our past history has been for us. We look forward and smile," she said.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Daylight Donuts celebrated opening with a ribbon cutting Friday, March 29, 2024. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Daylight Donuts celebrated opening with a ribbon cutting Friday, March 29, 2024. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

