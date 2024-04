Community calendar

Wednesday, April 3

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4:15 p.m. TAB, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, April 4

9-11 a.m. Blackhawk Pantry, 1536 N.Davis St., behind Intermediate School

5:30 p.m. Crafting with mocktails, registration required, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, April 5

8-9:30 a.m. Round table with Mayor See, Pea Ridge City Hall, 975 Weston St.; open seating, drop in any time; open conversation with Mayor Nathan See to discuss any and all concerns regarding the town of Pea Ridge.

7 p.m. "Sense & Sensibility" by Pea Ridge Drama Troupe, PRHS Performing Arts Center, $5 students/faculty; $7 adults

Saturday, April 6

7 p.m. "Sense & Sensibility" by Pea Ridge Drama Troupe, PRHS Performing Arts Center, $5 students/faculty; $7 adults

Sunday, April 7

2 p.m. "Sense & Sensibility" by Pea Ridge Drama Troupe, PRHS Performing Arts Center, $5 students/faculty; $7 adults

Monday, April 8

1:30 p.m. Solar eclipse, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

7 p.m. Hablemos, amigos, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Tuesday, April 9

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Citywide Clean-up, environmental stewardship, Clean-up property behind TH Rogers, south of West Pickens Road

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sip & Solve, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, April 10

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Citywide Clean-up, environmental stewardship, Clean-up property behind TH Rogers, south of West Pickens Road

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Thursday, April 11

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Citywide Clean-up, environmental stewardship, Clean-up property behind TH Rogers, south of West Pickens Road

4:30 p.m. Instrumental interest, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, April 12

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Citywide Clean-up, environmental stewardship, Clean-up property behind TH Rogers, south of West Pickens Road

Watercolor, bring your tween night, (ages 9-12), registration required, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.