Clinic celebrates opening

Pea Ridge Urgent Care, a walk-in urgent care, opened Monday, April 1.

The business celebrated opening with a ribbon cutting Saturday, March 30.

By shortly after noon Monday, there had been four patients, according to April Landry, office manager.

Dr. Alan Schumacher, owner of the new clinic, said he wanted to meet a need that doesn't currently exist in town.

"If you cut yourself badly or break a bone, you have a 45 minute drive," he said, referring to the need to drive to a neighboring city for either urgent care or an emergency room. He said family practice doctors don't usually take walk-ins.

"The nurse practitioners are going to be the primary providers," he said. "They are going to be the people who see the patients. I'm going to be here for overflow and consultation."

"We'll do 90% of the labs anyone will need to have done," Schumacher said, showing off the lab to visitors at the ribbon cutting Saturday.

There are eight exam rooms.

Patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis, but also based on the severity of illness or injury, according to Landry.

"We will also provide routine care, but it will also be on a walk-in basis," she said.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Dr. Alan Schumacher cuts the ribbon, celebrating the opening of the Pea Ridge Urgent Care clinic Saturday, March 30, 2024. Members of the staff and community joined for the celebration. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



