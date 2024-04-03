City, school collaborate on land purchase

Continuing a unique cooperation begun nearly 10 years ago, city and school officials purchased land northeast of town for future development.

The city of Pea Ridge and the Pea Ridge School District purchased 55 acres of land for "future community development," according to Mayor Nathan See and school superintendent Keith Martin.

"This marks a significant milestone in our shared vision for the future as we continue our unique, ongoing partnership," according to a social media post published last week by the city of Pea Ridge. The 55 acres is located on the corner of Arkansas Highway 72 (East Pickens Road) and Guthrie Road.

"This will be a future park space and a third fire station," See said, who said the vision is to provide amenities for the members of the city and community with open green space.

The city purchased 40 acres. The school district purchased 15 acres.

At the July 2023 School Board meeting, the board approved the school to purchase 15 acres contingent on the city purchasing the 40 adjacent acres.

"We had the opportunity to purchase 15 acres from Carroll Electric for $28,614 an acre, which is a really good price," Martin said. He said the district did not finance the purchase. The district treasurer said the money was available in the building fund.

"We're growing and need to have options of ways to grow the district," Martin said.

"It's part of our goal working ahead ... to make sure our district grows alongside our community," he said. "The first thing you have to do is have land.

"This will give us a parcel of and that is not connected to what we have in the center of town. It will allow us to grow east of town and possibly help with traffic out there," Martin said. "It can sit there for two years or 15. I feel very strongly we may not be able to purchase land for that price in the future."

In June 2023, the City Council authorized the mayor and city clerk to offer to purchase 40 acres from Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation for $28,614 per acre.

The purchase agreement was signed Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The city and school worked together in the past, when the new City Hall and School Administration building was constructed.

In 2015-2016, the city and school district joined efforts to build the new City Hall/School Administration building on Weston Street. The 15,500-square foot building cost $2.5 million -- a cost shared equally by the city and the school district. The building is on 16.2 acres purchased by the school district in January 2015 for $200,818.