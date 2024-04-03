Blackhawk sports update

Baseball

Thursday, March 28

Pea Ridge 5, Shiloh Christian 3

Landen Long threw a complete game in the win vs. Shiloh.

4 BB, 4 Ks, 3 Runs

Waylon Fletcher: 2/3, BB, 2 Runs, SB

Jake Ryals: 2/4, RBI

Pea Ridge scored four times in the second inning to take the lead, then held off Shiloh Christian to earn a 4A-1 Conference victory in Springdale.

Waylon Fletcher had a pair of hits and scored twice for the Blackhawks (8-5, 1-1) while Jake Ryals had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Landen Long threw a complete game and picked up the win as he allowed five hits and struck out four.

Softball

Tuesday, March 26

Farmington 2 @ Pea Ridge 6

Zaylee Warden 3 hits, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Hope Konkler 2 hits, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored

Callie Cooper 3 walks

Emory Bowlin 2 hits

Makenzie Whalen 2 hits, 2 RBI

Rebekah Konkler 1 hit, 1 run scored

Lexi Vigil 1 hit

Haille Willey 1 hit, 1 RBI

Abigail Rogers 1 walk

Ashlynn Short 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 5 hits, 0 walks, and 5 strikeouts.

Thursday, March 28

Pea Ridge 0 @ Bentonville 2

Hope Konkler 1 walk

Emory Bowlin 2 hits

Rebekah Konkler 1 walk

Abigail Rogers 1 hit

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 walk, 3 hits striking out 9.

Friday, March 29

River City Rumble @ Van Buren

Game 1

Mena 0 vs Pea Ridge 5

Zaylee Warden 1 hit

Hope Konkler 1 hit

Callie Cooper 1 walk 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 runs scored

Makenzie Whalen 1 hit 2 RBI, 1 run scored

Lexi Vigil 1 hit, 1 run scored

Hailee Willey 2 hits, 2 RBI, 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 walk, 0 hits, striking out 7

Game 2

Greenwood 1 vs Pea Ridge 0

Zaylee Warden 1 hit

Callie Cooper 1 hit

Ashlynn Short 2 hits

Abigail Rogers pitched complete game allowing 0 walks, 6 hits, striking out 1.

Saturday, March 30

Game 3

Vilonia 5 vs Pea Ridge 4

Zaylee Warden 2 hits, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Hope Konkler 2 walks, 1 run scored

Callie Cooper 1 hit, 2 runs scored

Emory Bowlin 2 hits, 1 RBI

Makenzie Whalen 1 hit, 1 RBI

Rebekah Konkler 1 sac bunt

Lexi Vigil 1 hit

Ashlynn Short and Hope Konkler pitched. Ashlynn allowed 1 walk, 7 hits, and struck out 2 in 3.1 innings.

Hope Konkler allowed 3 walks, 0 strike outs, 0 hits, in 2/3 of an inning

Game 4

Atkins 0 vs Pea Ridge 11

Lexi Vigil 2 hits, 2 runs scored

Callie Cooper 3 hits, 2 runs scored

Emory Bowlin 1 hit,

Makenzie Whalen 2 hits, 2 RBI, 1 run scored

Hope Konkler 3 hits, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored

Rebekah Konkler 2 hits, 3 RBI, 1 run scored

Abigail Rogers 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 walks, 0 hits, striking out 7.

Blackhawks improve to 8-4.