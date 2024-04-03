Blackhawk sports update

Baseball
Thursday, March 28
Pea Ridge 5, Shiloh Christian 3
Landen Long threw a complete game in the win vs. Shiloh.
4 BB, 4 Ks, 3 Runs
Waylon Fletcher: 2/3, BB, 2 Runs, SB
Jake Ryals: 2/4, RBI
Pea Ridge scored four times in the second inning to take the lead, then held off Shiloh Christian to earn a 4A-1 Conference victory in Springdale.
Waylon Fletcher had a pair of hits and scored twice for the Blackhawks (8-5, 1-1) while Jake Ryals had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Landen Long threw a complete game and picked up the win as he allowed five hits and struck out four.
Softball
Tuesday, March 26
Farmington 2 @ Pea Ridge 6
Zaylee Warden 3 hits, 1 RBI, 1 run scored
Hope Konkler 2 hits, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored
Callie Cooper 3 walks
Emory Bowlin 2 hits
Makenzie Whalen 2 hits, 2 RBI
Rebekah Konkler 1 hit, 1 run scored
Lexi Vigil 1 hit
Haille Willey 1 hit, 1 RBI
Abigail Rogers 1 walk
Ashlynn Short 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 5 hits, 0 walks, and 5 strikeouts.
Thursday, March 28
Pea Ridge 0 @ Bentonville 2
Hope Konkler 1 walk
Emory Bowlin 2 hits
Rebekah Konkler 1 walk
Abigail Rogers 1 hit
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 walk, 3 hits striking out 9.
Friday, March 29
River City Rumble @ Van Buren
Game 1
Mena 0 vs Pea Ridge 5
Zaylee Warden 1 hit
Hope Konkler 1 hit
Callie Cooper 1 walk 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 runs scored
Makenzie Whalen 1 hit 2 RBI, 1 run scored
Lexi Vigil 1 hit, 1 run scored
Hailee Willey 2 hits, 2 RBI, 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 walk, 0 hits, striking out 7
Game 2
Greenwood 1 vs Pea Ridge 0
Zaylee Warden 1 hit
Callie Cooper 1 hit
Ashlynn Short 2 hits
Abigail Rogers pitched complete game allowing 0 walks, 6 hits, striking out 1.
Saturday, March 30
Game 3
Vilonia 5 vs Pea Ridge 4
Zaylee Warden 2 hits, 1 RBI, 1 run scored
Hope Konkler 2 walks, 1 run scored
Callie Cooper 1 hit, 2 runs scored
Emory Bowlin 2 hits, 1 RBI
Makenzie Whalen 1 hit, 1 RBI
Rebekah Konkler 1 sac bunt
Lexi Vigil 1 hit
Ashlynn Short and Hope Konkler pitched. Ashlynn allowed 1 walk, 7 hits, and struck out 2 in 3.1 innings.
Hope Konkler allowed 3 walks, 0 strike outs, 0 hits, in 2/3 of an inning
Game 4
Atkins 0 vs Pea Ridge 11
Lexi Vigil 2 hits, 2 runs scored
Callie Cooper 3 hits, 2 runs scored
Emory Bowlin 1 hit,
Makenzie Whalen 2 hits, 2 RBI, 1 run scored
Hope Konkler 3 hits, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored
Rebekah Konkler 2 hits, 3 RBI, 1 run scored
Abigail Rogers 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 walks, 0 hits, striking out 7.
Blackhawks improve to 8-4.