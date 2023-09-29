Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sept. 28 – Oct. 4, 2023

by Staff Reports | Today at 12:01 a.m.
Bruce Pilcher


Bruce Pilcher

Bruce Francis Pilcher, 78, of Rogers died Sept. 28, 2023. He was born Feb. 18, 1945, in Syracuse, N.Y., to Palmer Clyde Pilcher and Thetis Virginia Miller Pilcher. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and taught special education at Rogers Public Schools.

Bruce enjoyed model railroads, fishing in Alaska, camping in his younger years, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jo Ann Pilcher; and a daughter, Rebecca Jean Sissom.

Survivors are his brother, Scott Pilcher and wife Beverly of Pea Ridge; a son-in-law, Thomas Sissom of Fayetteville; a grandson, Dylan Sissom of Fayetteville; and a great-granddaughter, Jennifer Sissom.

Graveside service is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery with Navy honors.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.


Print Headline: Obituaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Sept. 28 – Oct. 4, 2023
by Staff Reports
School Board approves MOUs
by Annette Beard
Ten young ladies will serve on 2023 Homecoming Court
by Staff Reports
City requires notice and permit for parades
by Annette Beard
Blackhawk Homecoming
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT