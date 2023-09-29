Sept. 28 – Oct. 4, 2023





Bruce Pilcher

Bruce Francis Pilcher, 78, of Rogers died Sept. 28, 2023. He was born Feb. 18, 1945, in Syracuse, N.Y., to Palmer Clyde Pilcher and Thetis Virginia Miller Pilcher. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and taught special education at Rogers Public Schools.

Bruce enjoyed model railroads, fishing in Alaska, camping in his younger years, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jo Ann Pilcher; and a daughter, Rebecca Jean Sissom.

Survivors are his brother, Scott Pilcher and wife Beverly of Pea Ridge; a son-in-law, Thomas Sissom of Fayetteville; a grandson, Dylan Sissom of Fayetteville; and a great-granddaughter, Jennifer Sissom.

Graveside service is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery with Navy honors.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.



