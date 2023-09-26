Ten young ladies will serve on 2023 Homecoming Court

There are 10 young ladies serving on the Blackhawk Homecoming court for 2023. Three of them are foreign exchange students.

Homecoming is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29.

The celebration includes tailgating at the high school, a parade and the homecoming ceremony with the crowning of the queen.

The football game will kick off at 7 p.m. against the Dardanelle Sand Lizards.

The Homecoming maids are Amelia Dayberry, Rebekah Konkler, Kayla Madsen, Kayleigh Mathis, Anna Matthisson, Elina Multisilta, Ava Pippin, Jitka Smekalova, Leah Telgemeier and Lacy Williams.

Amelia Dayberry

Miss Amelia Dayberry, 17, is the daughter of Chris and Holly Dayberry and granddaughter of Glen and Wanda Dayberry of Mountain View, Ark. She has been in Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten.

She is involved in National Honor Society, volleyball and basketball.

Miss Dayberry enjoys listening to music, hanging out with friends and family, going to Starbucks and reading.

She plans to attend the University of Arkansas after graduation.

She will be escorted by Austin James.

Rebekah Konkler

Miss Rebekah Konkler, 17, is the daughter of Heath and Amber Konkler and granddaughter of Wayne and Pam Stallings of Greenwood, Ark. She has been in Pea Ridge schools since the sixth grade.

She is involved in National Honor Society, FCCLA, FCA, varsity softball and basketball. She is a member of Keypoint youth.

Miss Konkler enjoys going to the lake, hiking, shopping and hanging out with friends and family.

She plans attend the University of Arkansas, Fort Smith, and major in business.

She will be escorted by Seth Foster.

Kayla Madsen

Miss Kayla Madsen, 17, is the daughter of Cassandra and Luke Madsen. She is the granddaughter of Cindy and Clint Deane and Cleve Madsen, all of Rogers. She has been in Pea Ridge schools for 12 years.

She is involved in volleyball, track and the National Honor Society.

Miss Madsen enjoys hanging out with friends and playing tennis.

She hopes to attend the University of Arkansas after graduation.

She will be escorted by Gavin Dixon.

Kayleigh Mathis

Miss Kayleigh Mathis, 17, is the daughter of Larry and Casey Mathis and the granddaughter of Jim and Marietta Wohlschlaeger of Piedmont, Mo., and Bob and Debra Vangergriff of Ravenden Springs, Ark. She has been in Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten.

She is involved in the National Honor Society, FCA, FCCLA, volleyball and softball. She is currently reigning as Miss Pea Ridge 2023. She is a member of The House Church.

Miss Mathis enjoys hanging out with friends and family, shopping and going to the lake.

She hopes to attend cosmetology school after graduation.

She will be escorted by Hayden Bray.

Anna Matthisson

Miss Anna Matthisson, 16, is the daughter of Christian and Andre Matthison and host parents Janessa and Jordan Wright. She is the granddaughter of Grethe and Bent Christensen and Hanne Matthisson, all of Nykobing Falster, Denmark. She is a foreign exchange student and this is her first year in the Pea Ridge schools.

She is involved in cheerleading.

Miss Matthisson enjoys gymnastics, music and being with friends and family.

She said she has three years of school left in Denmark.

She will be escorted by Caden Thompson.

Elina Multisilta

Miss Elina Multisilta, 17, is the daughter of Kaka Multisilta and Petrl Multisilta of Finland and is staying with Tammy Mullins while in the United States of America. She is the granddaughter of Kalja Multisilta of Kankaanpaa, Finland. An exchange student, she has been in Pea Ridge schools for one month.

She is involve in choir, musical theater and cross country.

Miss Miltisilta enjoys singing, weightlifting, listening to music and shopping.

She plans to finish high school in Finland and then attend a university.

She will be escorted by Conner Force.

Ava Pippin

Miss Ava Pippin, 17, is the daughter of Tiffany and Kerry Pippin and granddaughter of Bill and Janet Pippin of Washburn, Mo. She has been in Pea Ridge schools for three years.

She is involved in track and cross country.

Miss Pippin enjoys hanging with her friends, going shopping, taking pictures and editing videos, playing tennis and watching movies.

She will be escorted by Levi Brightwell.

Jitka Smekalova

Miss Jitka Smekalova, 18, is the daughter of Jitka Smekalova and Milan Smekal and is staying with Tammy Mullins while in the United States of America. She is from the Czech Republic and is the granddaughter of Jitka Petrocova and Jan Petroc of the Czech Republic. An exchange student, she has been in Pea Ridge schools for one month.

While here, she is involved in theater, color guard and softball. She attends the youth group activities at First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Miss Smekalova enjoys dance, music -- piano and guitar. She used to play floorball.

She hopes to attend college and travel.

She will be escorted to Austin Quillen.

Leah Telgemeier

Miss Leah Telgemeier, 17, is the daughter of Dean and Nadine Telgemeier and granddaughter of Ken and Sharon Telgemeier of Lexington, Mo., Shilrey Wilson of Auburn, Ala., and Sheila Rogers of Springfield, Mo. She has been in Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten.

She is involved in the National Honor Society, varsity volleyball and basketball. She volunteers for Pea Ridge Youth volleyball.

Miss Telgemeier enjoys reading, hanging out with friends, spending time with family, going to Target and listening to Taylor Swift.

She plans to attend the University of Arkansas and study sports management/marketing after high school.

She will be escorted by Mason Jones.

Lacy Williams

Miss Lacy Williams, 17, is the daughter of Kathryn and Luther Williams Jr. and granddaughter of Heloise and Luther Williams Sr. of Pea Ridge. She has been in the Pea Ridge schools since fourth grade.

She is involved in varsity cheer and is captain of the squad and varsity track. She is a member of National Arts Honors Society, the gifted and talented program and is an Arkansas Governor's School alumni.

Miss Williams enjoys painting, annotating books listening to music, playing the piano and lifting.

She plans to attend college and major in pre-law.

She will be escorted by Mason Wolfenden.

