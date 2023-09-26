Spivey, Osborn head to State Golf tournaments

Two Blackhawk golfers -- Lynden Osborn and Brady Spivey -- qualified for the Arkansas State Golf Tournament.

Osborn, 16, daughter of Jeff and Kennethe Osborn, was to compete in the girls tournament Sept. 26 at Highland in Cherokee South.

Spivey, 16, son of Jeff and Nancy Spivey, will compete in the boys tournament Oct. 3 at Sage Meadows in Brookland.

Osborn said she began playing golf when she was in the seventh grade and began with the Blackhawk team when she was a freshman. She said she enjoys playing golf with her father.

"We do put a lot of time in it and I really liked it. So my dad would take me out and we'd have fun with it," she said.

She takes AP classes, is a member of the National Honor Society and volunteers at the community library.

She said she's not sure whether she'll play in college, but does plan to play again next year.

"I like how it's individual, I used to play soccer, that's more of a team sport," she said. "I can be in control ... not having to depend on other people."

As to her strengths, she said that changes often and that as soon as she thinks she's good at something, she'll perform poorly at that. She does practice daily.

She said she plans to stay in Arkansas, possibly Arkansas Tech, to earn her bachelor's degree. She wants to study sports psychology and wants to pursue mental health for athletes in the military.

"I've always loved sports. I love hockey. I love watching. And, psychology has always been super interesting," Osborn said.

She said she and her father want to play golf together at one course in every state. So far, they've played in seven states -- Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Washington, Oregon, Nevada and South Carolina.

"I play at Big Sugar a lot. It's my home course!"

Her father said he's super proud of her and how far she's come in playing for only three years.

"We wanted her to be involved in something," he said, explaining that after she quite basketball, they encouraged her to try something else. He credited coach Dalton Palarino (the previous Blackhawk golf coach) with spending a lot of time helping her.

Spivey said he's been playing golf "my whole life pretty much."

"I've been taking it seriously for two or three years," he said. "I used to play baseball ... baseball and golf have been my two sports. I just decided I had an easier chance of getting into college with golf. I had to choose one -- they have similar swings."

"My dad has taught me most of the stuff I've learned and I take some lessons here and there," he said.

He says he probably best at "my irons -- distance."

Both coach Dalton Palarino (last year's coach) and Shay Baldwin have helped him with his short game --putting and chipping.

Probably my irons... like certain club - for distance...

He enjoys practicing five days a week hitting balls and if not on the course, he's "chipping or putting around the yard."

He works at Big Sugar putting away carts and he mows yards.

He also likes to go to some of the the Bella Vista courses -- Dogwood, Kingswood and Highland.

"I like Kingswood. It's very open and fits my game play. I like the distance -- the whole layout. Each hole is laid out in a different way and it just suits the style of how I play."

"I'm hoping to get a lot better in the next two and a half years and hopefully go somewhere for college for golf," he said, admitting that aspiring to professional golf is his end goal, but "first comes college."

He said he watches golf tournaments all the time on television and enjoys watching Max Homa on the PGA.

"I usually, before each round of golf, I like to go to driving range and warm up, put air pods in and listen to music," he said.

"I've gotten better about getting out of my head and focusing on each shot.

"If I'm playing bad, I go back to basics and go from there," he said.

He said he was definitely proud of the putt that he won the fourth play-off hole on.

"It was like 25-30 feet. It was a down-hiller. I guess I just read it correctly and it went in!"

He also says his worst was in the playoff and he missed a three-footer.

"I tapped in for the tie on that hole and just went on and thought to myself, forget about it because there's more golf to play."

To prepare to play, he said: "I show up and then, I usually go to driving range putting green, if course has a chipping green I'll go to that. Then, about 10-15 minutes before tee time I just relax and say a prayer before I play."

"When I play I have to carry my bags and the course we play are plenty long, so I get plenty of exercise doing that," he said.

"I go out with Dad or friends, have a friendly match," he said, "we go out and just mess around just to bring the fun back in the game and not so serious."

He said he has beaten his dad, probably last year and he talked about it for weeks. Then, he was beaten by his dad. "So, I kind of settled down and didn't talk about it as much."

Spivey also played in the PGA Jr. League at Pinnacle and the team qualified for Regionals two weeks ago, then lost by 1 to go to Nationals.

"I was disappointed. It would have been nice to go. It was a humbling experience," he said. "We were a really, really solid team."

Spivey also enjoys hunting and fishing and been in several fishing tournaments recently. He won third and fourth in a couple.

"I'm really waiting for deer season coming up," he said.

Nancy said she and Jeff are really excited about Brady's accomplishments.

"He's had a golf club and a baseball bat in his hands since he was 2," she said.