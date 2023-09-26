School Board approves MOUs

Three memorandums of understanding were approved by members of the Pea Ridge School Board at the regular meeting Monday, Sept. 11.

An MOU with NWA Bilingual Solutions LLC for translation and interpretation was approved, as was an MOU with Ozark Guidance Center (tuition agreement) and one with Open Avenues (to promote competitive, integrated employment opportunities for students with disabilities).

An out-of-state trip was approved for second-grade students to travel to the Exeter Corn Mae in Exeter, Mo., on Oct. 13.

Board to board student transfers were approved for Cameron Hale, fifth grade, to transfer in from Rogers School District and for Maci Mack, seventh grade, to transfer out of Pea Ridge Schools.

The addition of a bilingual instructional aide position for the 2023-2024 school year was approved. The position will be used to deliver ESOL (English speakers of other languages) services and provide specialized assistance to bilingual students and parents by interpreting and translating for the school community.

Personnel issues including the resignation of Loeke Hopper, Jr. High English teacher, and Bryan Crigger and Melinda Lewis, custodians, and Linda Nelson, cafe manager, were approved. Board members approved hiring Kim Isaza and Janelle Ziehe as paraprofessionals for the Primary School and Ricky Sparks as cafe manage3r for the Primary School.