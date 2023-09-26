Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 39

Thursday, Sept. 26, 1973

The city of Pea Ridge apparently entered into a court battle against Lloyd Weaver of Pea Ridge as the outgrowth of the city's decision to fine Weaver $25 a day for moving a used drive-in type eating place into town, according to Mayor Jack Musteen.

The Pea Ridge School Board, meeting in regularly scheduled monthly session Monday, voted upon a motion by Royle Carnes to adopt a school budget for the current year of $350,880.

Miss Kandace Power was named Miss Benton County Fair 1973.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 38

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 1983

The Pea Ridge School Board authorized application for a revolving loan of $30,000 to be repaid over five years. The action came after superintendent James Carlton outlined expected costs of meeting state requirements for vocational program approval, purchase of a mini-bus and the cost of sending a spina bifida student to school in Rogers.

A vocational home economics program for Pea Ridge may soon be a reality. Meeting to discuss the prospect were Emily Oates, supervisor for Home Economics, Division of Vocational and Technical Education, Little Rock; PRHS Home Ec teacher Lisa Beach; Billie Jines; principal Jim roe; secretary Joyce McGrath, School Board president Kenneth Patterson, Joann Sorrell and Penny Miller.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 39

Thursday, Sept. 30, 1993

Fire Chief Jerry Collins said he hopes to occupy the city's new Emergency Services Building by the first of the year. Collins said Dec. 14 is the target date for completion.

Smoking will no longer allowed in Pea Ridge's city-owned vehicles and buildings. The pros and cons of a city ordinance to ban smoking was discussed at last week's Pea Ridge City Council.

Pea Ridge High School is planning an old-fashioned homecoming this Friday, said art teacher Sandy Milner, who is in charge of the festivities.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 39

Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2003

DiAnna Wallace upset incumbent Lonnie Barnett 150-110 to claim the position 3 seat on the Pea Ridge School Board.

The 10th annual NEBCO Turkey Shoot will be held Oct 4. In addition to the shooting and archery events, there will be two new tournaments -- horseshoes and bingo.

Pea Ridge National Military Park superintendent John Scott announced the publication of the park's expanded website.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 39

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2013

The four-way Pea Ridge School Board race Tuesday, Sept. 17, will be a two-man runoff election. Tuesday, Oct. 8. The top two finishers were Braxton Hurst with 124 votes (33.33%) and incumbent Darin Wright with 102 votes (27.4%), according to unofficial results. Candidate John Dye received 96 votes (25.8%) and Ron Mullikin received 50 votes (13.4%).

State Sen. Cecile Bledsoe procured $25,000 for God's Pantry. The grant money, part of General Improvements Funds, will be used for a 600-square-foot expansion to the thrift store.

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks christened the new football stadium with a 48-12 victory over Greenland.