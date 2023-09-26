Manage Subscription
Quick Eggs and Peppers Recipe from the kitchen of Florence Poe

by Staff Reports | September 26, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

Quick Eggs and Peppers

Recipe from the kitchen of Florence Poe

The Poe Collection

2 med. peppers, any color

2 med. onions

1 med. zucchini

½ lb. mushrooms

½ tsp. salt

8 eggs

¼ c. milk

½ c. shredded cheddar cheese

4 slices bread, toasted

4 T. butter, melted

Cut the peppers into strips.

Cut the onion into thin slices, and cut the mushrooms in half.

Cut the zucchini into ½" slices. In a skillet, cook the peppers and onions in the butter for about 5 minutes.

Add the zucchini, mushrooms, and salt.

Cook until tender, stirring constantly. Remove the vegetables from the skillet.

In a bowl, scramble the eggs and milk together. Cook in the skillet until the eggs are set.

Stir in the cheese.

Put on a platter with the vegetables and cut each slice of bread in half, serving like toast.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected].

Print Headline: Quick Eggs and Peppers Recipe from the kitchen of Florence Poe

