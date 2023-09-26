Quick Eggs and Peppers
Recipe from the kitchen of Florence Poe
The Poe Collection
2 med. peppers, any color
2 med. onions
1 med. zucchini
½ lb. mushrooms
½ tsp. salt
8 eggs
¼ c. milk
½ c. shredded cheddar cheese
4 slices bread, toasted
4 T. butter, melted
Cut the peppers into strips.
Cut the onion into thin slices, and cut the mushrooms in half.
Cut the zucchini into ½" slices. In a skillet, cook the peppers and onions in the butter for about 5 minutes.
Add the zucchini, mushrooms, and salt.
Cook until tender, stirring constantly. Remove the vegetables from the skillet.
In a bowl, scramble the eggs and milk together. Cook in the skillet until the eggs are set.
Stir in the cheese.
Put on a platter with the vegetables and cut each slice of bread in half, serving like toast.
