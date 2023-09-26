Manage Subscription
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
Pea Ridge Schools Menus

by Staff Reports | September 26, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 2

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast pizza, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread sticks, diced pears, milk

Lunch K-12: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad, green beans, garlic bread sticks, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12 options: Or hot pocket

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Breakfast K-12: Whole-grain chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Whole-grin chocolate muffin, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Burrito with cheese, seasoned corn, strawberry cup, milk

Lunch K-12: Burrito with cheese, seasoned corn, celery sticks with ranch, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12 options: Or Cheese quesadilla

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Breakfast K-12: Mini waffles with syrup cut, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini waffles, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Famous bowl (popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn & gravy), diced peaches, milk

Lunch K-12: Famous bowl (popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn & gravy), biscuit, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Oct. 5

Breakfast K-12: Oatmeal & toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Cereal bowl, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken & cheese crispito, spinach salad, Mandarin oranges, milk

Lunch K-12: Chicken & cheese crispito, pinto beans with ham, spinach salad, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Oct. 6

Breakfast K-12: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Sausage biscuit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Cheeseburger, potato wedges, pineapple tidbits, milk

Lunch K-12: Cheeseburger, lettuce & tomato, potato wedges, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12 options: Or Chicken sandwich

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus

