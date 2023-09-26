Governor’s School announces program graduates for 2023

Arkansas Governor's School announced the names of 359 students representing 91 high schools who completed the 44th edition of the program during the summer of 2023.

Four Pea Ridge High School students are among the 359 graduates from the 44th Arkansas Governor's School. They are Grace Hendrix, Katie Jones, Kelsey Whitehill and Lacy Williams.

The selected students were rising seniors from around the state during the summer. Arkansas Tech University in Russellville was the host site. ATU faculty members Peter Dykema and Jacob Grosskopf served as co-directors of Arkansas Governor's School for 2023.