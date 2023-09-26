Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Foster scores four touchdowns as Pea Ridge overpowers Prairie Grove, 41-14

by Rick Fires | September 26, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Juniors Damian Trejo, No. 13, and Brayden Wright, No. 3, were adept at a play Friday as the Pea Ridge Blackhawks defeated the Prairie Grove Tigers 41-14 Friday, Sept. 21, in Prairie Grove. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The turnaround continues for the Pea Ridge Blackhawks.

Print Headline: Blackhawks (4-0) turn away Tigers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Sept. 28 – Oct. 4, 2023
by Staff Reports
School Board approves MOUs
by Annette Beard
Ten young ladies will serve on 2023 Homecoming Court
by Staff Reports
City requires notice and permit for parades
by Annette Beard
Blackhawk Homecoming
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT