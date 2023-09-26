Cut the apron strings is still applicable today

"Cut the apron strings."

The idiom means to be freed from the control of the mother, a necessary phase of a child growing up.

Ironically, in using that phrase recently, I learned that there are many people, adults included, who were unfamiliar with the phrase. A similar phrase used in more modern times has been "helicopter mom."

I've read a couple of possibilities for the origin of the phrase. One had to do with aprons worn by the child and the other, the aprons worn by the mother.

Hundreds of years ago, toddlers wore aprons over their clothes to keep their clothes clean. The aprons had strings sewn to the shoulders and were used by the mothers to control the children's movement. When the children were old enough to be more independent, the strings were cut.

So, too, mothers wore aprons over their daily dress to keep the clothes clean while tending to the daily chores.

So, symbolically, it means becoming independent from the mother.

My father-in-law told the story of remembering that one way his mother tethered him was to place the flap from his "drop-seat" long johns under a table leg.

Parents have always had a means of protecting their children. Today's mothers may use play pens for babies and technological means on cell phones for their teens.

I once heard the expression that mothering is the only job you work yourself out of if you do a good job.

Interestingly, someone misunderstood that expression when I shared it. It does not mean mothers of adult children don't interact with or have good relationships with their grown children. It simply means a mother is no longer responsible for the daily provision, teaching, guidance of those adults.

Mothers of adults may still provide friendship, advice, solace, assistance, but it is not their job to live their adult children's lives.

At what age is one an adult?

According to our government -- both state and national -- that can be anywhere from 18 to 21 as there are restrictions for purchasing liquor and tobacco for those ages. But, one can serve in the military at 18, even 17 if with parents permission. Some states allow 17 to be the age of emancipation.

A 24-year-old recently said, "I'm tired of 'adulting.'"

When did "adulting" become a verb?

Every stage of maturity requires leaving something behind and embracing new responsibilities and privileges.

If you're still parenting young children, consider that as you guide them and help them embrace the responsibilities along with the privileges of each new age.

If your children are grown, embrace the new facet of your relationships and do not mourn that which is past.

Cut the apron strings and allow your children to succeed (or fail) on their own. They'll be better for it.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. She has nine grown children, six sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law, and 16 grandchildren. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected].