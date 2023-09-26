Manage Subscription
Crash on Hwy. 62 stalls traffic

by Annette Beard | September 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Two vehicles were damaged in a two-vehicle collision about 4:45 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 62 just west of the Pea Ridge National Military Park. State troopers Harlan Hopper and Zenda Staab investigated the accident. NEBCO, Avoca and Pea Ridge Fire-EMS were dispatched to the scene, as were Benton County Sheriff's deputies.

Cade Woodie said he was traveling on U.S. Hwy. 62 Sunday afternoon when a vehicle turned out in front of him from the side of the road.

His Jeep flipped and rolled, landing on its top on the opposite side of the highway. He crawled out and someone from the other vehicle was standing in front of his vehicle.

Woodie, 20, Garfield, said there was no one else in his vehicle -- a 2011 Jeep.

"They were all screaming," he said. "Whenever I was crawling out of the passenger side, she was standing at the front of the Jeep" he said of one of the passengers from the 2013 Honda Fit.

Arkansas State Troopers Harlan Hopper and Zenda Stabb investigated the collision.

Print Headline: Crash on Hwy. 62 stalls traffic

