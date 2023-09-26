City requires notice and permit for parades

Permits are now required for parades in the city, following the City Council approval of an addition to the city ordinance governing parades.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn presented the ordinance saying "as we're growing, we're having a lot more activity and ... a couple of times where people are having events and they forget us what's going on. Most times on parades, it takes a lot more resources."

Hahn said that with the city's Christmas parade, he "calls in every single officer I have."

"Really, all we needed was some way for them to let us know sometime in advance so I could plan the resources accordingly," Hahn said, adding that it requires 14 days notice. "I can't see me ever not approving one; it just gives me ability to allocate resources to support the parade for the public safety and the safety of the parade goers."

City attorney Shane Perry said that whereas people may think of traditional parades, like the Christmas parade, but that may also involve someone who is "upset about an issue and gets 10 buddies" to join him marching down the street as they exercise their First Amendment rights. "I put some verbiage in there so the chief could make a quicker decision and ... if that type of situation ever arose we would need to move as quickly as possible."

City council member Nadine Telgemeier questioned a requirement about fire retardant materials from which to construct floats. Perry said he asked Fire Chief Clint Bowen about fire retardant materials and Bowen told him there is a spray that can be used to make materials less flammable if deemed necessary.

"Over the last few years we've done everything from Jeep parades, car parades -- you name it. Especially during Covid, we promoted it because it was actually good for the community," Hahn said. "There's nothing I can think of we wouldn't do. I'd just like to have a bit of notice."

The ordinance also allows a method for appeal if a request were denied.

A permit was received and approved Monday by Hahn for the Homecoming Parade scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.