Blackhawk Homecoming

Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

8:30 a.m. PRHS Pep Rally, arena

9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. PRHS Tailgate

2:15-2:45 p.m. Homecoming Parade

(Around Primary school, in front of Jr. High School, down Weston Street to Primary driveway)

6:30 p.m. Introduction of Homecoming Court

7 p.m. Kickoff for football game vs. Dardanelle

Saturday, Sept. 30

7-10 p.m. Homecoming dance