Blackhawk football stats

Passing:
Gavin Dixon: 6:12 for 83 yards and 2 TD (long of 35)
TEAM TOTAL PASSING: 6:12 for 83 yards and 2 TD
Rushing:
Seth Foster: 17 carries for 185 yards and 4 TD (long of 49)
Gavin Dixon: 5 carries for 25 yards (long of 25)
Garrett Foltz: 4 carries for 13 yards (long of 9)
Waylon Fletcher: n/a
TEAM: n/a
TEAM RUSHING TOTAL: 26 carries for 223 yards and 4 TD (long of 49, 8.6 ypc)
Receiving:
Waylon Fletcher: 1 catch for 17 yards
Braydon Wright: 3 catches for 50 yards and 2 TD (long of 35)
Austin James: 1 catch for 9 yards
Seth Foster: 1 catch for 7 yards
Ayden Dickerson: n/a
Landon Ayala: n/a
TEAM RECEIVING TOTAL: 6 catches for 83 yards and 2 TD
TOTAL OFFENSE: 38 plays for 306 yards and 6 TD (8.1 yards per play)
Penalties: Prairie Grove: 3 for 27 yards Pea Ridge: 4 for 20 yards
Special Teams:
Kick returns:
Landon Ayala: n/a
Waylon Fletcher: 1 return for 25 yards
Braydon Wright: 2 returns for 41 yards (long of 23)
Punt Returns:
Mason Wolfenden: n/a
Kicking:
XP:
Brenna Walker: 0:1
Damian Trejo: 3:3
FG:
Damian Trejo: n/a
Punting:
Austin James: 2 punts for 74 yards (long of 44)
Kickoffs:
Damian Trejo: 7 kickoffs for 381 yards and 4 touchbacks (54.4 avg)
Scoring plays:
Pea Ridge: Seth Foster 27-yard run with 3:01 left in 2nd quarter. XP no good.
Pea Ridge: Braydon Wright: 1-yard reception with 1:20 left in 2nd quarter. 2pc good (Fletcher reception). 14:0
Pea Ridge: Seth Foster 7-yard run with 11:13 left in 3rd quarter. XP good 21:0
Prairie Grove: 43-yard run by No. 23 with 7:49 left in 3rd quarter. 2pc good. 21:8
Pea Ridge: Seth Foster 7-yard run with 5:06 left in 3rd quarter. 2pc no good. 27:8
Pea Ridge: Braydon Wright 35-yard reception with 2:59 left in 3rd. XP good. 34:8
Pea Ridge: Seth Foster 49-yard run with 7:58 left in 4th. XP good. 41:8
Prairie Grove: 14-yard run by No. 23 with 2:22 left in 4th. 2pc no good. 41:14
Mason Wolfenden: INT
Tristan German: INT
FINAL SCORE: Pea Ridge: 41 Prairie Grove: 14