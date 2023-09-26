Blackhawk football stats

Passing:

Gavin Dixon: 6:12 for 83 yards and 2 TD (long of 35)

TEAM TOTAL PASSING: 6:12 for 83 yards and 2 TD

Rushing:

Seth Foster: 17 carries for 185 yards and 4 TD (long of 49)

Gavin Dixon: 5 carries for 25 yards (long of 25)

Garrett Foltz: 4 carries for 13 yards (long of 9)

Waylon Fletcher: n/a

TEAM: n/a

TEAM RUSHING TOTAL: 26 carries for 223 yards and 4 TD (long of 49, 8.6 ypc)

Receiving:

Waylon Fletcher: 1 catch for 17 yards

Braydon Wright: 3 catches for 50 yards and 2 TD (long of 35)

Austin James: 1 catch for 9 yards

Seth Foster: 1 catch for 7 yards

Ayden Dickerson: n/a

Landon Ayala: n/a

TEAM RECEIVING TOTAL: 6 catches for 83 yards and 2 TD

TOTAL OFFENSE: 38 plays for 306 yards and 6 TD (8.1 yards per play)

Penalties: Prairie Grove: 3 for 27 yards Pea Ridge: 4 for 20 yards

Special Teams:

Kick returns:

Landon Ayala: n/a

Waylon Fletcher: 1 return for 25 yards

Braydon Wright: 2 returns for 41 yards (long of 23)

Punt Returns:

Mason Wolfenden: n/a

Kicking:

XP:

Brenna Walker: 0:1

Damian Trejo: 3:3

FG:

Damian Trejo: n/a

Punting:

Austin James: 2 punts for 74 yards (long of 44)

Kickoffs:

Damian Trejo: 7 kickoffs for 381 yards and 4 touchbacks (54.4 avg)

Scoring plays:

Pea Ridge: Seth Foster 27-yard run with 3:01 left in 2nd quarter. XP no good.

Pea Ridge: Braydon Wright: 1-yard reception with 1:20 left in 2nd quarter. 2pc good (Fletcher reception). 14:0

Pea Ridge: Seth Foster 7-yard run with 11:13 left in 3rd quarter. XP good 21:0

Prairie Grove: 43-yard run by No. 23 with 7:49 left in 3rd quarter. 2pc good. 21:8

Pea Ridge: Seth Foster 7-yard run with 5:06 left in 3rd quarter. 2pc no good. 27:8

Pea Ridge: Braydon Wright 35-yard reception with 2:59 left in 3rd. XP good. 34:8

Pea Ridge: Seth Foster 49-yard run with 7:58 left in 4th. XP good. 41:8

Prairie Grove: 14-yard run by No. 23 with 2:22 left in 4th. 2pc no good. 41:14

Mason Wolfenden: INT

Tristan German: INT

FINAL SCORE: Pea Ridge: 41 Prairie Grove: 14