Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Benton County Health Dept. inspections

by Staff Reports | September 26, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

Sept. 14

The Chef's Garage - Mobile

479 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Coleslaw did not have the correct date-marking. No test strips.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified Food Protection Manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 14 -- Linda's Kids Daycare Home Preschool, 1014 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., Pea Ridge

Print Headline: Benton County Health Dept. inspections

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Sept. 28 – Oct. 4, 2023
by Staff Reports
School Board approves MOUs
by Annette Beard
Ten young ladies will serve on 2023 Homecoming Court
by Staff Reports
City requires notice and permit for parades
by Annette Beard
Blackhawk Homecoming
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT