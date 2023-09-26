Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

Sept. 14

The Chef's Garage - Mobile

479 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Coleslaw did not have the correct date-marking. No test strips.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified Food Protection Manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 14 -- Linda's Kids Daycare Home Preschool, 1014 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., Pea Ridge