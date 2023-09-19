Teachers honored for service

Teachers and staff members of the Pea Ridge School District were honored for their years of service at the teacher fair at the beginning of the school year. School employees and their years of service included Shay Baldwin, Shaye Brouse, Bobby Dotson, Nicolas Hall, Dena Hamilton, Jenniffer Jacobs, Roger Konsmo, Megan McWilliams, Elizabeth Mitchell, Blake Rudolph, Jaylene Strode, Amy Tucker,Lauren Vargas and Dustin Williams, five years of service; Ronda Hall, Jamie Koch, Heath Neal, Mark Scott, Elizabeth Stein and Courtney Woodward, 10 years of service; Shelly Bradshaw, 20 years of service; Keith Martin, 25 years of service; and Lester Taylor, 30 years of service.
Teachers honored for serviceby Staff Reports | September 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Courtesy photographs Keith Martin, superintendent, was recognized for 25 years in the district.
