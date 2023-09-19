Manage Subscription
Teachers honored for service

by Staff Reports | September 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Courtesy photographs Keith Martin, superintendent, was recognized for 25 years in the district.

Teachers and staff members of the Pea Ridge School District were honored for their years of service at the teacher fair at the beginning of the school year. School employees and their years of service included Shay Baldwin, Shaye Brouse, Bobby Dotson, Nicolas Hall, Dena Hamilton, Jenniffer Jacobs, Roger Konsmo, Megan McWilliams, Elizabeth Mitchell, Blake Rudolph, Jaylene Strode, Amy Tucker,Lauren Vargas and Dustin Williams, five years of service; Ronda Hall, Jamie Koch, Heath Neal, Mark Scott, Elizabeth Stein and Courtney Woodward, 10 years of service; Shelly Bradshaw, 20 years of service; Keith Martin, 25 years of service; and Lester Taylor, 30 years of service.

photo Courtesy photographs Pea Ridge School District administrators Alex Jackson, communications and projects director; Anne Martfeld and Kevin Ramey, assistant superintendents; Dana Tabor, director of teaching and learning; Keith Martin, superintendent; Leonard Ogden, high school principal; ?; Nathalie Brunell, business manager; Angelia Day, Primary School assistant principal; and Darah Bennett, Primary School principal.
photo Courtesy photographs

Print Headline: Teachers honored for service

