Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 38

Thursday, Sept. 19, 1973

Pea Ridge Blackhawk players of the week were announced by coach Ron Bovay. They are Jackie Ford and Robert Goines, defensive players, and Curtis Snow and Darrell David offensive players.

Meeting in regularly scheduled monthly session Thursday, the Pea Ridge City Council voted to authorize city Water-Street superintendent Charles Hardy to proceed with putting seal coats on as many streets as he could with money available, with the streets to be determined by Hardy as to those most in need of work before winter sets in.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 38

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 1983

Edgar VanZandt, Pea Ridge, and Vernon Schmiegelow, Rogers, are co-owners of the grand champion polled Hereford bull shown at the Benton County Fair. Reserve grand champion beef steer was owned and shown by DeAnn Carlson, Pea Ridge.

GATEWAY -- Plans for an open house to display the town's first Town Hall and adjusting and amending the budget occupied Gateway council at its meeting Sept. 13.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 38

Thursday, Sept. 23, 1993

The Bank of Seligman, established in 1905, has changed its name to First Independent Bank. John Marks, president of the bank, said, "We're only changing the name, nothing else will change."

At least two events have been added to the lineup of events for the fifth annual pea ridge Lions Club International Mule Jump on Saturday, Oct. 2. Larry Widdifield, president of the Lions Club, said a green jump and a greased pig race will be added.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 38

Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2003

Monday night, Pea Ridge School Board president Billy Clark called the joint meeting between the board the the City Council a big step toward developing plans for the old high school building downtown.

Pea Ridge Parks and Recreation members have been making changes for this year's Mule Jump in an attempt to solve some of the problems experienced last year. The tremendous success of the event caused several problems, such as parking, traffic jams and long food lines.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 38

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2013

Before their first day as an official board was over, children's needs were met through the excitement and enthusiasm of the Brighter Futures Advisory Board. Brighter Futures Advisory Board members met with School Board members with a request to affiliate ... creating the first Brighter Futures in the state of Arkansas.

Three children were back in school Tuesday, Sept. 17, after an attorney for the Arkansas Department of Human Services agreed to provide requested medical documentation, said Rick Neal, superintendent of the Pea Ridge School District. The children, who are in the care of the Department of Human Services, were not suspended because of fears of HIV, but because requested medical documentation had not been provided.