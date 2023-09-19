RECIPE: Chicken Spaghetti

Chicken Spaghetti
Recipe from the kitchen of Elva Wells
Country Classics
4 or 5 chicken breasts, cooked
1 green pepper
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 c. sliced mushrooms
1 lb. Velveeta cheese, cut up
1 (10 oz.) pkg. spaghetti, cooked and drained
Mix all ingredients together and add a little broth but don't make it too juicy.
Place in a greased 9- x 13-inch casserole dish and bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees or freeze before baking.
