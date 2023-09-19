Pickin' and singin'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pickin’ and singin’by Annette Beard | September 19, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES John Smith, Everett Kaiser and Albert Maze with Odds and Ends played their guitars and sang for the first Pickin' on the Porch at the Pea Ridge Historical Museum Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Smith and Kaiser are from Pea Ridge; Maze is from Lowell.
Print Headline: Pickin’ and singin’
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT