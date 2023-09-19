Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES John Smith, Everett Kaiser and Albert Maze with Odds and Ends played their guitars and sang for the first Pickin' on the Porch at the Pea Ridge Historical Museum Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Smith and Kaiser are from Pea Ridge; Maze is from Lowell.

Pickin' and singin'

Print Headline: Pickin’ and singin’

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content