Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, Aug. 10

8:45 a.m. Police were dispatched to O'Reilly Auto Parts store in reference to an employee-involved theft. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Michael Desantiago, 21, Bentonville, in connection with four counts of theft.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

1:55 p.m. A resident of Park Circle reported she had allowed someone to borrow a weed eater and later learned it had been pawned.

Monday, Aug. 21

7:33 p.m. Police were dispatched to a business on Slack Street in reference to a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police criminally trespassed three persons from Wendy's restaurant.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

4:34 p.m.A residence of Hayden Road reported a bicycle stolen from outside the garage of the residence. The bicycle was described as a Huffy 26-inch 18-speed mountain bike white and blue in color.

Monday, Aug. 28

7:17 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jeffrey John Ferris Sr., 56, Garfield, in connection with driving with a suspended/revoked license and no liability insurance.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

6:58 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Van Dorn Street in reference to a stolen generator.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

12:24 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Erick Antonio Gamez, 24, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; possession drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; and defective signal lights.

Friday, Sept. 1

10:38 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Megan Leland, 35, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession drug paraphernalia; no trail lamps or reflectors.

Saturday, Sept. 2

11:43 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Coler Drive in reference to a disturbance between a husband and wife. As a result of the investigation, police advised the couple to separate for the evening.

3:48 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Cherry Street in reference to a vandalism call. As a result of the investigation, police spoke to parents of two juvenile boys about damaging playground equipment. The parents of the children agreed to pay for the damage.

Sunday, Sept. 3

9:36 a.m. Police received a call from a resident of Abbott Lane who reported her husband had airline frequent flyer miles stolen via identity theft.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

10:10 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Zachary Bilderback, 30, in connection with no insurance; possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia.

11:23 a.m. Police received a report of a private property accident that happened in the parking lot of Westside Baptist Church. The father of a 17-year-old girl told police he told his daughter to leave and he put his information and insurance information on the vehicle that his daughter had hit. Police wrote a report about the accident.

2:46 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on It'll Do Road in reference to a trespassing female on the property. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Lindsay Jane Cox, 32, Pea Ridge, in connection with breaking or entering and criminal trespass.

3:13 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Weston Street and Patton Street in reference to a two-vehicle accident from which one of the vehicles had left. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Chad Feast, 37, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving while intoxicated; refusal to submit to a chemical test and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Thursday, Sept. 7

1:45 p.m. Police received a report of a reckless driver from a witness who saw a red Chevrolet suburban run a vehicle off the road. Police found and spoke to the person who was reportedly run off the road and said she hit her head on the steering wheel and her seat belt locked on and hurt her ribs.

7:53 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence of Mary Phelps Road in reference to a verbal disturbance between an adult male and a juvenile male. Police spoke with all parties involved. There was no evidence of abuse, according to the report.

Friday, Sept. 8

11:36 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Weston Street for a delayed private property motor-vehicle collision report. A residence of Weston Street reported his mailbox was hit and broken.

2:08 p.m. A residence of Abbott Lane reported fraud involving someone in California using her debit card. The investigation revealed the person claiming to be from a bank, was possibly a suspect using a spoofed number.

Saturday, Sept. 9

1:19 p.m. Police responded to O'Reilly's parking lot in reference to a motor-vehicle accident involving two vehicles that were being parked.

2:30 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jamie Ayala, 18, in connection with speeding more than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit and no driver's license.

2:55 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Cody Ahlgreen, 18, Rogers, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; imprudent driving.

Monday, Sept. 11

10:50 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Rylan Trey Rice, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with refusal to submit to chemical test and under age driving under influence.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

1 p.m. While working at Pea Ridge District Court, police were instructed to transport three people to Benton County Jail on court commits. Police transported Janie Michelle McCoy, 38, Bentonville; Jeffrey N.Calley, 55, Rogers; and Terry J. Arnold, 40, Rogers, on contempt of court charges.