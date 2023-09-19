Outdoors briefs: Fishing, hiking, biking on outdoors agenda

'Friendraiser' for water quality

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host a "Friendraiser" event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bunch Park, 162 Church Ave. in Elkins. It features live music, local beer and barbecue.

Tickets are $25. No cost for children 12 and younger. Visit beaverwatershedalliance.org/event/2023-friendraiser/ for tickets.

Bikes, brews, barbecue

Nabholz Bike and Brew cycling event is set for Friday at 302 N.E. B St. in Bentonville. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Group bike rides begin at 2 p.m. with several distances available. Guest riders from area businesses, organizations and Bentonville city administration, including Mayor Stephanie Orman, will be on the rides.

There is an 8-to 9-mile ride on the Razorback Greenway with four interactive stops for games and activities. There are three different mountain bike routes and a bicycle poker run. The poker run benefits Ozark Adaptive Sports Association.

Post-ride activities include a beer garden, barbecue and live music.

Go to bit.ly/3EspwYr or call (479) 273-2841 for tickets.

Birds at Logan Springs

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to Logan Springs Preserve east of Siloam Springs beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday. The Nature Conservancy manages the preserve, and Mike Slay, with the conservancy, will guide the trip.

The trip will be a walk of 1 to 2 miles for two hours on mostly level grass and dirt trails. Plenty of summer birds will be seen as well as some fall migrants. There are no restrooms.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required. Email [email protected] for more information.

Walk explores Rogers

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk Sept. 27 in Rogers.

Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Jiffy Kwik, 219 S. Arkansas St. Walkers may choose a 7- or 10-kilometer walk. The routes visit Lake Atalanta and historic downtown Rogers. Free parking is available across the street and next door.

Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 per year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call (479) 381-9366.

Hike Twin Mountain Trail

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike the Twin Mountain Trail near Siloam Springs on Sept. 29. Distance is 5.6 miles. All hikers are welcome. Interested hikers should email [email protected] for more details. Go to bvhikingclub.com for club information.

City lake spruce-up

Lake Fayetteville cleanup is set for 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 30. Volunteers may pick up trash bags and other supplies at Lake Fayetteville Marina or Lake Fayetteville Environmental Center. For details call the marina at (479) 444-3476.

Beautify Beaver Lake

Beaver Lake Volunteer Day will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 7. The event includes a shoreline cleanup and a science festival at Prairie Creek park. Volunteers are needed for the shoreline cleanup. All supplies are furnished. A lunch and prize drawings for volunteers begins at 11 a.m. Register at www.h2ozarks.org/BLVD to volunteer for the cleanup and for more information.

Run Coler bike trails

Registration is open for the inaugural "Here's Johnny" 10-kilometer trail run set for 8 a.m. Oct. 7 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

The race will be along the preserve's mountain bike trails, including "Here's Johnny" trail. The route takes in some technical trail sections.

Entry fee is $40. Visit peelcompton.org/events to register.

Hike the science center

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offers guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation. Call the center at (479) 202-8340 for details.

Lower Lake Windsor

Lake Windsor in Bella Vista will be drawn down Oct. 16 through Feb. 19. This allows the city of Bella Vista to make repairs to Chelsea Road before asphalt plants close at the end of the year. It also allows lakefront property owners to make improvements to their docks and seawalls.

The lake will be lowered 3 inches per day and 4 feet overall. The lake will be down by mid-November, barring excessive rain. Please note that fishing and other uses at all Bella Vista lakes are restricted to Bella Vista Property Owners Association members and their guests.

Run 100 miles

The Hare Mountain 100 point to point 100-mile trail run starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area.

The race, hosted by the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, incorporates two scenic spur loops along the Ozark Highlands Trail between Haw Creek Falls and White Rock Mountain. To qualify for entry, runners must sign a waiver and perform eight hours of trail work on the Ozark Highlands Trail or opt out of the work by donating $100 to the Ozark Highlands Trail Association. Visit www.haremountain100.com for details.. Email [email protected] with questions.

Fish for grand slam

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission encourages anglers to go for a grand slam and win a sticker recognizing their accomplishment. Catch one trout, catfish, bass, crappie or bream before Dec. 31 to complete a grand slam. Shoot a photo of each to include with the grand slam application.

Bass can be any species of bass, such as black bass, striped bass, white bass, hybrid striper or yellow bass. Bream can be any sunfish including bluegill or "punkinseeds." Once the grand slam is complete, visit agfc.com/grandslam to get a sticker.