Mello 70 Stingray shows off; Pea Ridge man wins 3rd in car show

GRAVETTE -- A Pea Ridge man and his yellow Corvette won third place in a car show held Saturday, Sept. 16, in the parking lot at Gravette's Lion Stadium.

Joe Murfin of Pea Ridge won third place in the convertible division with his 1970 Corvette Stingray he calls Mello 70 because of its mellow yellow color.

There were 91 vehicles entered and trophies were given in several categories. Proceeds will benefit the Gravette Bright Futures organization and the automotive service program at Gravette's Western Benton County Career Center.

Jenny and Shane Hargrave, founders of the Gravette Cruise and Car Meet, were organizers of the event. Hargrave said the funds included donations from car owners who did not have a vehicle ready for the show.

The weather cooperated beautifully, with the high temperature only reaching 80 degrees. The show began at 9 a.m., and vehicles began arriving early. Judging began at noon, with over 20 students from the automotive service program as judges. Robert Willaby, instructor for the program, said the class includes students from Bentonville, Bentonville West, Decatur, Gentry, and Siloam Springs high schools, as well as Gravette.

Shelby Helser sang the national anthem at noon, and Dixon Aviation Decatur Flight School pilots held a fly-by. Lance Dixon was the lead pilot, and Ken Mason from Siloam Springs was the second pilot. Both were flying Piper Arrow 180s.

Attendance was good throughout the day, and DJ Virgil Boggs entertained visitors with music during the show and announced the winners at the awards presentation. Smith and Betts food truck, which was on-site, sold out of food and drinks, but the Ice Ice Shavey vendor provided refreshing shaved ice until the end of the day.

The coveted Best of Show trophy went to Bob White of Bentonville, who had the most points during the show with his 1955 Chevy Bel-Air. This year's Best of Show trophy was in honor of Detective Paul Newell, who lost his life in a tragic accident. Newell's widow, Charlene, attended to present the trophy.

Other winners in the car show included:

Custom mild -- first place, Jim Kastelic, 1955 Chevy 210; second place, Ron Gracy, 1954 Chevy sedan; third place, Kristina Bertschy, 2018 Chevy Camaro RS, and Richard Crouch, 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport

Custom wild -- first place, Kenneth Blossom, 2005 Ford Mustang; second place, Fernando Villalpando, 1973 Datsun 2402

4 x 4 -- first place, Heather Hankins, 1998 Dodge Ram 1500; second place, Richard Crouch, 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport; third place, Matt Burnett, 2019 Jeep T-Rock and Diane Miller, 1976 International Scout II

Ultimate 4 x 4 -- first place, Scott Cargile, 1983 Toyota Crawler

Import -- first place, Frani Pilgrim, 1970 Datsun 280 ZX

Low rider car -- first place, Ricardo Delgado, 1964 Chevy Impala; second place, Jeremy Bratcher, 1988 Chevy Impala; third place, Remi Escobar, 1964 Chevy Impala

Low rider truck -- first place, Richardo Bahena, 1987 Chevy Silverado

Classic muscle car -- first place, Tiffany Devore, 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner; second place, Steve Kapp, 1967 Chevy SS 350 Camaro, and Mike Bryan, 1971 Dodge Challenger; third place, Dale Jones, 1969 Chevy Camaro

Modern muscle car -- first place, Ted Lasher, 2008 Corvette Z51; second place, Mike Honey, 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 Cobra; third place, Kim Bain, 2010 Chevy Grand Sport

2020 to present muscle car -- first place, Brandon Sprealera, 2022 Dodge 1320 Challenger; second place, Matt Burnett, 2023 Mach 1 Mustang; third place, Gary Stith, 2023 Chevy Corvette HTC

Classic truck -- first place, Roger King, 1975 Chevy C10; second place, Donald Cockrell, 1934 Ford F100; third place, John Lewis, 1968 Chevy C10

Modern truck -- first place, Lucas Guzman, 2014 Chevy Silverado; second place, Quinn Engel, 2019 Ford 150

Convertible -- first place, Don Whittredge, 1967 Chevy Impala; second place, Kim Bain, 2015 Chevy Corvette 206 and Tracy Hole, Hot Wheel edition Camaro SS; third place, Joe Murfin, 1970 Chevy Corvette

Pre-1950s -- first place, Tim Corder, 1933 Ford A; second place, Adam Cooper, 1940 Ford; third place, Bill Royse, 1927 Ford Coupe

Daily driver -- first place, Brian Phillips, 2001 Chevy Corvette; second place, Becky and Mike Ackerman, 2007 Dodge Charger Super Bee; third place, Doug Bul, 1986 Chevy Camaro

Classic car -- first place, Chris Skinner, 1971 Chevy Corvette; second place, Don and Vita Hugdon, 1957 Chevy Bel-Air; Bob White, 1955 Chevy Bel-Air, and Woodie Blakeley, 1973 Pontiac Ventura; third place, Steve Fader, 1956 Chevy 210

VW -- first place, Bill and Marcy Gregory, 1955 VW Type 1; second place, Chop Fredrick, 1961 VW Single Cab; third place, Mark Miller, 1974 Volkswagon Thing

Under construction -- first place, Brian Phillips, 1980 Chevy Corvette; second place, Garry Sizemore, 1963 Ford F100; third place, Terry Meade, 1995 Ford F150 XLT, and Hannah Bryson, 1971 Chevy Chevelle

Hot rod -- first place, Dave Getter, 1939 Ford 5 Window Coupe

Motorcycle -- first place, Richard Summers, 2008 Big Dog K-9; second place, Kerry Vantrease, 2007 American Iron Horse Lone Star Chopper; third place, Michael Wright, 2020 Polaris Slingshot R

Special interest -- first place, Jason Willcutt, 2015 Dodge Challenger

Race car -- first place, Ricky Walden, 1974 Chevy Vega; second place, Brenda and Steve Snow, 1964 Chevy Impala

Oldest vehicle -- Bill Royse, 1927 Ford Coupe

Farthest distance traveled -- Mike Honey, 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 Cobra

Mayor's choice -- Mark Miller, 1973 Volkswagon Thing

Fire chief's choice -- Mark Cunningham, 2006 Chevy Corvette

Police chief's choice -- Brian Phillips, 1980 Chevy Corvette

People's choice -- Doug Bull, 1986 Chevy Camaro

Bright Future's choice -- Matt Burnett, 2023 Mach 1 Mustang

Gravette Automotive Service Program's choice -- Roger King, 1975 Chevy C10