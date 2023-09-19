Photographs submitted Pea Ridge High School students Aaron Hinojosa, Zach Hinojosa, Zoey Hinojosa and Riley Wanket represented Benton County 4-H and Pea Ridge FFA very well at the Benton County 4-H Pullet Chain Show. Riley was awarded Grand Champion FFA Member, second place overall and won showmanship.

Aaron Hinojosa, Zach Hinojosa, Zoey Hinojosa, and Riley Wanket represented Benton County 4-H and Pea Ridge FFA very well at the Benton County 4-H Pullet Chain Show this morning! Riley was awarded Grand Champion FFA Member, second place overall, and won showmanship. We are so proud of the hard work our students have demonstrated inside and outside of the classroom. Photographs submitted Pea Ridge High School students Aaron Hinojosa, Zach Hinojosa, Zoey Hinojosa and Riley Wanket represented Benton County 4-H and Pea Ridge FFA very well at the Benton County 4-H Pullet Chain Show. Riley was awarded Grand Champion FFA Member, second place overall and won showmanship.

Photographs submitted Pea Ridge High School students Aaron Hinojosa, Zach Hinojosa, Zoey Hinojosa and Riley Wanket represented Benton County 4-H and Pea Ridge FFA very well at the Benton County 4-H Pullet Chain Show. Riley was awarded Grand Champion FFA Member, second place overall and won showmanship.

Photographs submitted Pea Ridge High School students Aaron Hinojosa, Zach Hinojosa, Zoey Hinojosa and Riley Wanket represented Benton County 4-H and Pea Ridge FFA very well at the Benton County 4-H Pullet Chain Show. Riley was awarded Grand Champion FFA Member, second place overall and won showmanship.

Photographs submitted Pea Ridge High School students Aaron Hinojosa, Zach Hinojosa, Zoey Hinojosa and Riley Wanket represented Benton County 4-H and Pea Ridge FFA very well at the Benton County 4-H Pullet Chain Show. Riley was awarded Grand Champion FFA Member, second place overall and won showmanship.



Print Headline: FFA does well at Pullet Chain Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content