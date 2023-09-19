Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Sept. 12

12:30 a.m. Rylan Rice, 18, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; under age driving under the influence

3:03 p.m. Janie Michelle McCoy, 38, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal contempt - serving two days

3:41 p.m. Jeffery N. Calley, 55, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal contempt - serving one day

3:57 p.m. Terry J. Arnold, 40, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal contempt - serving two days, concurrent

8:17 p.m. Dinah Leah Libberton, 43, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, revoke warrant; third-degree domestic battering

Wednesday, Sept. 13

11:56 a.m. Jeremy Tyler Ramsey, 36, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole, serving seven days concurrent

1:11 p.m. Dakota Blue Duffy, 27, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, disorderly conduct; public intoxication; failure to appear; revoke warrant by Benton County

Thursday, Sept. 14

11:25 a.m. David Scott Hutchins, 37, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear warrants

7:11 p.m. Cameron Blake McCool, 18, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, disorderly conduct; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; resisting officer; possession drug paraphernalia

7:59 p.m. Robert Sterling Hanlon, 41, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, trafficking a controlled substance; possession controlled substance meth/cocaine with intent; distribution/possession or viewing sex explicit child material

Friday, Sept. 15

1:08 a.m. Taylor Danielle Stanton, 32, Pea Ridge, by Centerton Police, second violation of omnibus DWI Act; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; surveillance

Saturday, Sept. 16

1:53 p.m. Angelina Nicole Bryson, 36, Garfield, by BCSO, public intoxication; resisting officer; fleeing

9:33 p.m. Jay Armstrong, 32, Garfield, by BCSO, criminal contempt; three failure to appear; hold for Elm Springs Police Dept.

Monday, Sept. 18

4:29 a.m. Michael J. Hresko, 56, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, careless and prohibited driving; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms